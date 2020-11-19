Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ becomes ‘The Mediation’ in hopes of mending his roommates broken relationships

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 premieres tonight and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has a plan up his sleeve to smooth things over after the drama that occured over the speech at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding last season.

Since the wedding, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi have been at odds with Angelina Pivarnick. The backlash the girls received became so bad that Snooki decided to part ways with the show for good.

While Snooki will not be joining the cast, the new season documented the first time the Shore mates were together after the dramatic wedding. Mike hoped to get ahead of the situation and start things off on the right foot, so he arranged a mediation to help the girls mend their relationship.

The Mediation

In a sneak peek posted on the Jersey Shore Twitter page, Mike invited Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni, and Deena over his house. The sit down took place 91 days after the wedding and Mike said, “I just want to get everyone’s point of view…I’m trying to see if I can get through to them.”

He added, “The wedding drama has continued to escalate on a monthly basis…It’s been about three months and it’s time to heal…I’m inviting the squad so we can hash this out and have a sit down.”

Vinny was the first to arrive and said to Mike, “Those girls are angry and there’s no turning them. I don’t know where we go from here. Angelina thinks they intentionally ruined her wedding with some speech, we got Nicole who’s not here, we got these girls saying ‘I won’t be in the same room as this person.’ Everyone’s like split up. I don’t like the whole split up thing it changes the whole dynamic of everyone.”

In a confessional interview, Mike explained the tough spot the boys were in and said, “We are really caught in a situation right now because we don’t want to say the wrong thing to Jenni and Deena and upset them but at the same time we want to move forward and try to put this behind us.”

You know him as @ItsTheSituation, The Designation, and The Inspiration… but now, he’s ✨ The Mediation ✨ Tomorrow night, find out if the fam can move forward on #JSFamilyVacation’s 2-hour season premiere! 📺 pic.twitter.com/FDed4uPPHS — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) November 18, 2020

The girls arrive

When Jenni and Deena arrived, Mike laid out his plan for the girls.

He announced, “I called everyone over for pretty much the state of the union and how we move forward from here.”

After an awkward moment of silence Mike continued, “We are what’s everything. You don’t give up everything for one thing.”

Vinny made a joke to ease the tension and said he planned to continue to hate Angelina just for some consistency. Despite his attempt at humour, Deena quickly chimed in with her disdain for Angelina and said, “There will be no reconciliation between Deena and Angelina. That’s just where I am right now.”

Mike appeared discouraged but turned to Jenni and asked her how she felt. Jenni said, “For me, moving forward its without her.”

The sneak peek ended with both of the girls stating matter of factly that they had no interest in fixing things with Angelina. It looks like Mike will have his work cut out for him.

Will Mike “The Mediation” be able to fix this situation? Fans will have to tune in to the two-hour season premiere to see how it all plays out.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 premieres Thursday at 8/7c on MTV.