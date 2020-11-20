Angelina Pivarnick didn’t talk to the other Jersey Shore women for 9 months after THAT wedding speech

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast has been fractured since last season when we saw Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, and Deena Cortese give that incredibly cringy speech at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding.

The girls took aim at their co-star on her special day. The aftermath of the Jersey Shore ladies’ speech has been so overwhelming that the girls don’t seem to think that this is fixable, and Mike Sorrentino’s best efforts to play mediator didn’t help.

On the Season 4 premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, we saw just how bad things got between Angelina and her Jersey Shore roommates.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Angelina Pivarnick is big mad

Angelina and Chris were having the perfect wedding day until Snooki, JWoww, and Deena took the stage to tell Angelina that she is the “lice to my hair,” according to Deena.

Snooki followed with, “You are the fly to our s**t.”

And JWoww chimed in, “You are the trash to our bags.”

Despite laughing uncomfortably as Snooki, JWoww, and Deena roasted her mercilessly in their wedding speech, Angelina was upset by what her co-stars had to say about her.

Read More Jersey Shore stars make fun of Angelina Pivarnick at Mike Sorrentino’s birthday party

That was made clear in the months following the Jersey Shore wedding as it played out in two parts as Season 3 ended with Snooki quitting the show.

The full wedding speech can be seen below.

Many fans have argued that the speech was supposed to be a joke and that Angelina shouldn’t be mad. But others seemed to understand why she would be upset, considering how far they went.

Mike Sorrentino tries to patch things up

On the Season 4 premiere, Mike Sorrentino took it upon himself to become the “Mediation” as he tried to bring the cast back together after the wedding speech heard ’round the world.

With Nicole Polizzi nowhere to be found, Angelina did return for another season. And when Mike confronted Deena and JWoww, he tried to talk to them about what happened and the fallout after. What he learned is that neither of them wants to film with Angelina Pivarnick ever again and that it had been nine months since her wedding and they still weren’t speaking to each other.

Of course, Angelina is angry about what the other girls said about her at her wedding. And in return, they are mad about Angelina’s reaction and the death threats that they got from others who reacted badly to the speech.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.