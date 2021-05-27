Baby Sitch has arrived — Mike and Lauren Sorrentino welcome newborn son Romeo Reign Sorrentino

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino welcome their newborn baby boy Romeo Reign Sorrentino Pic credit: MTV

Baby Situation made his debut and Mike and Lauren Sorrentino could not be happier.

Romeo Reign Sorrentino was born today weighing in at 6 pounds 8 ounces and he is 19 inches long.

Lauren showed off some adorable photos of their new little family on the Instagram page they created for their little guy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The first photo showed baby Romeo wrapped up in a swaddle, with the next showing a proud new daddy and mommy holding their firstborn.

Lauren also included a photo of her immediately following what appeared to be a c-section as Mike held their little boy for the first time.

Mike and Lauren have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of their son and have kept fans updated on their journey throughout the way.

Mike and Lauren’s pregnancy journey

Mike and Lauren’s journey was not always an easy one but they knew they wanted to have children and raise a family together.

Soon after Mike returned home from prison, the couple was fortunate enough to become pregnant right away but that pregnancy sadly ended in miscarriage.

The couple opened up to their Jersey Shore castmates about the disappointment they felt but they remained positive that it would happen for them one day.

Mike and Lauren met with a fertility specialist and Mike admitted that he desperately wanted to become a father and one of his life goals was to raise a family with Lauren.

On the most recent season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the couple’s dreams finally came true when Lauren took a pregnancy test that revealed she was pregnant, and they announced it to their castmates who erupted in happiness.

Mike and Lauren received a lot of support

Throughout their pregnancy, Mike and Lauren received a lot of support not only from the Jersey Shore cast but also from fans.

Lauren shared bump updates weekly on social media and gave fans a look into what her everyday life was like.

They shared their gender reveal around the holidays as they stood in front of a Christmas tree that was lit up with blue, and they celebrated a beautiful baby shower with their close friends and family.

Lauren recently shared gorgeous photos of her baby bump as she said she “couldn’t wait” to meet her “little one.”

Now that the day has finally arrived, Mike and Lauren will get to settle into being a family of three.

They’ve been extremely open about their journey so far so it’s likely fans will get a closer look at what life is like for them now that they’re parents.

Congratulations to Mike and Lauren!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on Thursday, June 3 at 8/7 on MTV.