Angelina Pivarnick says she is willing to sit down with Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and hash out their issues

The women of Jersey Shore Family Vacation have been at odds with Angelina Pivarnick ever since the infamous speech they gave at her wedding last year.

When it came time to film the current season, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Ronnie Magro put together a plan to “double book” Angelina, Deena Cortese, and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley.

The boys hoped they could trick the girls into coming to see them in Las Vegas and force them to sit down and hash things out once and for all.

While Jenni was late to join her roommates in Vegas due to a complication that arose from TMJ surgery, Deena spent a few days with the boys and Mike’s wife Lauren Sorrentino.

In the most recent episode, the boys broke the news to Deena that Angelina was on her way. While Deena was adamant that she had no intentions of talking to Angelina, the women are set to face off during tomorrow night’s episode.

Unfortunately, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will not be part of the reconciliation as she chose to part ways with the Jersey Shore franchise after the drama of last season. Even though Snooki did not film the current season, Angelina recently told TooFab that she would like to resolve things with her.

Angelina hopes to sit down with Snooki

Angelina said her friendship with Snooki still hasn’t recovered. Because Snooki did not film this season, she was not included in part of the boy’s plan to force a sit-down.

According to TooFab, Angelina said she texted all three of the girls at one point with individual texts to try to resolve the situation. She had Mike proofread the text messages for approval before sending them.

Angelina said, “He said send it, so good. It was such a nice text I sent to her and she was just like, ‘You know, I’m very hurt, I’m upset. I was like, ‘I understand but I’m also hurt,’ and we were going back and forth a little bit. We weren’t yelling at each other over text, we were being very calm, cool and collective [sic].”

Angelina still hasn’t had a chance to sit down with Snooki but said she would be willing to. She would love for the two of them to be able to share their feelings so they can put everything out there and finally move on.

Angelina went on to describe how close she felt to Snooki and mentioned how they were drinking buddies.

She said, “It’s really unfortunate right now…so, whenever she wants to, I’m here. I’m willing to sit down. We’ll see if she ever will.”

Snooki leaves Jersey Shore after wedding drama

After the drama of Angelina’s wedding, Snooki decided it was time to part ways with Jersey Shore and focus on her kids.

During her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, she said, “I just can’t do it anymore. Leaving my kids to film is really, really hard on me. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying for three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I just want to be home with the kids. I don’t mind here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show,”

Snooki revealed she had received death threats from fans after the audio from their wedding speech was leaked before the episode’s airdate.

She said, “People take it too seriously to where I’m getting death threats with the kids and my store. People want to picket it and boycott it and leaving reviews that I have bugs in my store. It’s just a lot and not something I signed up for with this show,”

Angelina hopes to mend her relationship with Snooki, but Snooki has yet to comment on how she feels about sitting down with her.

In the meantime, fans can tune in to Jersey Shore Family Vacation to find out what happens when Angelina finally gets an opportunity to come face to face with Deena.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.