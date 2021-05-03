Deena Cortese welcomes baby number two with husband Chris Buckner — Meet Cameron Theo

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Cortese welcomed her second son, Cameron Theo on May 1. Pic credit: @deenanicolebucker/Instagram

Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese has welcomed baby number two with husband Christopher Buckner.

Cameron Theo Buckner was born on May 1.

“The Buckners are now officially a party of 4. Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21 pm weighing 7 pounds 3 ounces and 20 inches long. He is such a little angel baby. Mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love, our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!!” wrote Deena in the caption of a sequence of photos where she introduced her new son to the world via Instagram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The couple who married in October 2017, welcomed their first son Christopher John, whom the couple has affectionately named CJ, in January 2019.

Deena posted a slideshow of nine photos of their adorable son, who wore a series of new outfits for his official debut.

In the first image, Deena and Chris took their first photo with Cameron shortly after his birth. The infant lay atop his mother’s chest and he wore a blue and pink knitted cap atop his head.

Cameron is an Instagram star

In the subsequent photo uploads, Deena showed off several adorable outfits she purchased in advance for the little boy.

Cameron modeled an adorable dark green sleeper with his name written in script on it. He wore a coordinating hat that sported the same design as he lay in his hospital bassinet. Next to the infant for the photo was a deep blue card with his name written on it in a black script font and the words “love you” inked in gold.

In a short video, Cameron lay in his hospital bassinet stretched out, relaxing after his journey into the world.

Both Chris and Deena cradled their son close in two images that followed.

In the final snap, the family sat together wearing coordinating outfits. Chris wore a deep green shirt with a graphic atop it that said, “Best dad ever.” Deena tied her hair back with a bandana and donned a similarly colored dress with a white graphic that read “Mama bear.” Cameron wore his personalized outfit as he lay sleeping in his mother’s arms.

Deena’s Jersey Shore co-stars added their congratulatory comments

Deena’s Jersey Shore co-stars added their own words of love for their friend in the comments section of her Instagram post.

Angelina Pivarnick wrote, “Deena Nicole congrats love. Party of four :). Congrats Chris.”

Deena’s Jersey Shore cast members added their congratulatory commentary to her Instagram share. Pic credit: @deenanicolecortese/Instagram

The MTV series’ official site penned, “Welcome to the fam little meatball!”

“Congrats my meatball! Can’t wait to meet my baby!! Love you both so much,” wrote Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to her bestie.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.