Jersey Shore fans flip out over Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi & Deena Cortese’s epic dance-off

Deena Cortese and Nicole Polizzi got into all sorts of trouble during the original Jersey Shore series. Pic credit: MTV

Fans of Jersey Shore have flipped out over a dance-off between Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese in a video shared by the show on its Instagram page.

The longtime pals, who affectionately call themselves “meatballs,” showed their prowess on the dance floor in a throwback video from an earlier season of the MTV series.

The clip, which was filmed in 2011, showed the two pals as they danced at the Aztec Ocean Resort bar in Seaside Heights.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Jersey Shore stars entered the club, where they drunk danced with some of the other patrons. Both wore fedoras and tiny dresses as they tried to show the patrons they could move better than anyone else on the floor.

“We are two meatballs on the loose and we are not in the state of mind we should be in,” Deena said in a clip prior to their dance floor showdown.

Nicole said in a sit-down of the young men they danced against, “Get real, you’re 12-years-old. We’re the veterans and I’ll show you how it’s done” she said in a video uploaded by Jezebel. Their performance concluded with the women falling down on top of one another.

Deena danced so hard her hair extensions became tangled

Deena danced so hard that her hair extensions became too knotted and matted it took both Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Jenni “JWoww” Farley to untangle the mess.

In the ensuing mess, Snooki told the cameras that Deena should pull a “Britney Spears” and shave her head while Jenni claimed that Deena’s hair looked like an animal was lying on the floor.

Fans loved the clip

Jersey Shore fans loved a vintage clip of Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi as they danced the night away at a Seaside Heights, NJ club. After, Jenni had to try and save Deena’s tangled hair extensions. Pic credit: MTV

Fans of the show loved the throwback clip and longed for the days when the show featured the cast as they partied the night away on the Seaside Heights boardwalk in New Jersey.

“Life was so much simpler back then,” penned one fan.

“2006 was a hell of a drug,” joked a second fan, who was corrected on the year they said the video was taken by other fans.

Fans loved a clip from 2011 which showed Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi dancing in a club. Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

“That time when deena danced so hard her real hair and extensions got stuch together!!” quipped a third Instagram user.

Fans recalled the club scenes and the way Snooki and Deena Cortese danced on the original Jersey Shore series. Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

“I love the old club scenes,” remarked a fourth fan.

“They danced so Bad its actually embarrassing,” a viewer stated.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.