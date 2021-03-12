The Jersey Shore house in Seaside Heights is shut down

The infamous Jersey Shore house has been shut down during its most profitable time of the year. Pic credit: Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The infamous Jersey Shore house in Seaside Heights has been temporarily shut down.

The building, which is located at 1209 Ocean Terrace has been shuttered for any rentals and events through October 2021.

Shorebeat reported that the town’s Borough Administrator Christopher Vaz said the town has reached a settlement with the owner of the property, D&P Rentals LLC, after an incident on September 14, 2020, when social media influencers The Nelk Boys, used the home to launch a new clothing line.

Thousands showed up to the event, breaking coronavirus restrictions set in place for large gatherings.

Subsequently, D&P Rentals will not be permitted to rent the Jersey Shore house through Halloween. This will effectively cancel the entire summer income for the home, during the height of its moneymaking season.

The average Friday through Monday in-season rental rate was $15,000 reported 943 the Point.



“Borough Council is pleased with the settlement, and we acknowledge D&P Rentals for accepting responsibility for what occurred last September,” said Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz.

“We encourage other owner-landlords to take notice because Borough Council will not tolerate this type of behavior in Seaside Heights,” he concluded.

The house was as important as the show

The house became an unofficial cast member of the series during the first and subsequent seasons of Jersey Shore.

The cast moved into the rental and worked at the Shore Store during the initial season of the series and thereafter whenever the original series filmed in the area.

The official premise of the series was that the roommates were allowed to live in the home while filming as long as they put in their required work hours at the Shore Store, owned by Danny Merk. The roommates worked in shifts in order to be able to stay.

Angelina was kicked out of the home during the show’s first season because she did not want to work her mandatory hours at the tee-shirt shop.

The cast made great memories at the home

The business is connected to the abode. The show’s infamous outside deck lays right atop its roof. This was the place where the outdoor seating area, hot tub, and large outdoor bed were located and were many of the show’s scenes were filmed.

The cast of Jersey Shore included Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

After six seasons, Jersey Shore ended its initial run.

Since then, the home has been rented out to fans of the series for a vacation rental, parties, and tours, where a guide takes visitors through each room of the house and allows them to take photographs with the iconic duck phone and in the smush room.