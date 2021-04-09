Jersey Shore: Is the cast permanently banned from filming in Seaside Heights?

Is the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation permanently banned from filming in Seaside Heights, New Jersey? Pic credit: MTV

The cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has filmed in various locations throughout six seasons of the original series and for four of its reboot.

The cast has visited Italy, Miami, the Poconos, Las Vegas, and New Orleans for various seasons and vacations throughout the show’s history. However, the most beloved location by fans and those who are deeply into the show is their original home in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

The coastal area, sandwiched between Point Pleasant Beach and Seaside Park, is just one town and attraction that dots the Jersey Shore coastline.

Seaside Heights was the Jersey Shore cast’s home base for four of its six original seasons.

The cast holed up in the iconic shore house, located right on the boardwalk, attached to the Shore Store, where they worked for owner Danny Merk in exchange for room and board.

But is the cast allowed to film in the area again?

The cast can no longer film for long periods of time in the area

NJ.com reported that the cast had been permitted to return to Seaside Heights and stay in the shore house for a short time as the borough of Ocean County, New Jersey, would not approve long-term film permits.

The show did wonders for the seaside town’s economy, where fans gathered by the hundreds daily to watch filming and hope for a glimpse of the cast when they ventured out on the boardwalk, patronizing local businesses while they visited. While some saw the show as a boon to business and nightlife, others said the show gave Seaside Heights a bad reputation and brought in troublemakers.

In 2017, the mayor of Seaside Heights, Antony Vaz said no to requests to film the updated version of the new series in a story published by Lavalette/Seaside Shorebeat.

“Our feeling is that they bring the wrong type of clientele in. We’re a family destination now, and we’re confident in it,” he said at the time.

Other shore towns have also vetoed filming

Jersey Shore has also been banned from permits in the towns of Wildwood, Brick, Point Pleasant, Toms River, Hoboken, and Mays Landing said NJ.com.

The series did film in Point Pleasant for a reunion special and during several episodes of the second season of the reboot series. Twice the show was granted permits to film at a private residence in Manalapan, New Jersey, and at a bar/restaurant in Red Bank.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.