Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi relives her most iconic Jersey Shore looks

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi used her Twitter feed to reconnect with some of her most outrageous Jersey Shore looks. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi asked her Twitter followers to share with her some of her most iconic Jersey Shore looks.

This became a thread of good memories and fun for followers of the reality television star who burst onto the television scene in 2009 yelling, “party’s here” upon entering the Jersey Shore house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Little did she know how those two words would change her life.

Nicole’s overall look is a favorite among reality television viewers as well as those looking to replicate her iconic over-the-top looks for parties and Halloween gatherings. In fact, in 2011, Nicole and her co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were the two most popular costumes for the year said The Active Times.

On April 6, Nicole asked her followers to send pics of their favorite iconic Snooki outfits to her Twitter feed. For each response, the former Jersey Shore star explained her look to the delight of her followers.

Snooki’s iconic ‘Where’s the beach?’ look

After a fan tweeted an image of Nicole’s iconic “where’s the beach?” outfit she would later get arrested in, she gave fans more information about what she thought when she paired a dress, t-shirt- trucker hat, oversized sunglasses, and frog slippers together.

“So the dress underneath it was the dress I wore the night before at karma. I didn’t wanna feel like a gross, so i put the zebra tank on not even realizing what it said,” she admitted. The tank read, “instant slut just add alcohol.”

So the dress underneath it was the dress i wore the night before at karma. I didn’t wanna feel like a gross, so i put the zebra tank on not even realizing what it said. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/iTKf6QXVk0 — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) April 6, 2021

One fan said that “pizza cuddles is a vibe” alongside a photograph of the reality star sleeping next to an open pizza box, wearing an all-black outfit and white sweat socks.

This is me as a mom now. Hungover, needing pizza to survive. https://t.co/ulPe2GGzx7 — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) April 7, 2021

“This is me as a mom now, needing pizza to survive,” Nicole penned.

Another photo showed Nicole wearing Mike’s neck brace, which he needed after he rammed his head into a wall while the cast filmed in Italy.

I stole mikes neck brace because i didn’t want to work, so i walked in and told our boss i broke my neck and couldn’t work. This pic is of me asking people where the bar is https://t.co/aZpGX1pmT9 — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) April 7, 2021

She said of that photo, “I stole Mike’s neck brace because I didn’t want to work, so I walked in and told our boss I broke my neck and couldn’t work. This pic is of me asking people where the bar is.”

Sunglasses with rhinestones on the lenses

Nicole wore a pair of thick sunglasses with rhinestone embedded lenses paired with a glittering trucker hat in yet another iconic pic.

This was at an event where they announced me and the whole crowd of 7k people boo’d me. https://t.co/HF0KxoRzje — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) April 7, 2021

“This was at an event where they announced me and the whole crowd of 7k people boo’d me,” she claimed.

Yet another photo showed Snooki with a large white flower attached to her hair. This was paired with a leopard coat, huge bag, low-cut denim tee, leggings, short brown boots, black beads, and large hoop earrings. She paired that with a huge leopard tote bag.

I still have these boots and bag. I was pregnant and preparing myself to hold big diaper bags https://t.co/t15C3BGcB9 — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) April 7, 2021

She said in response to the over-the-top look, “I still have these boots and bag. I was pregnant and preparing myself to hold big diaper bags.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.