Jersey Shore: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi shares a rare snap of her three kids


Nicole Polizzi is a former star of Jersey Shore.
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a rare photograph of her three children with Instagram. Pic credit: Instagram/Nicole Polizzi

Former Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a rare snap of her three kids with her 13.9 million followers in honor of the Easter holiday.

Angelo, Giovanna and Lorenzo snuggled together as the checked out their goodies from the Easter Bunny on the morning of April 4.

The trio were lucky enough to find three baskets perched atop a stylish, round coffee table located in the center of the family’s expansive living area.

Thee baskets with the children’s names attached to them were visible and in front of the baskets was a note from the Easter Bunny.

A paper dish placed just in front of that held some eaten goodies.

The sweet image drew over 140,000 likes thus far.

Nicole’s fans adored the new snap

The kids looked adorable in their pajamas. Angelo,1, wore a Mickey Mouse onesie. He was held by his older brother Lorenzo, 8. Giovanna, 6, smiled brightly in the snap as she stood directly behind Lorenzo. She was clearly thrilled at what the bunny had delivered to their home.

Nicole’s fans found the snap to be adorable.

Fans commented on Nicole Polizzi's IG post.
Fans found Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s photo of her children on Easter morning to be adorable. Pic credit; Instagram/Nicole Polizzi

“So cute! I’m living for Angelo’s PJ’s now,” wrote one fan.

“The way he’s holding Angelo,” said a second follower.

Nicole Polizzi fan comments 2.
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi fans loved the new photo of her three children Angelo, Lorenzo, and Giovanna. Pic credit: Instagram/Nicole Polizzi

“Happy Easter, your babies are so adorable!” penned a third fan.

“Awnnn happy Easter baby’s!!” wished a fourth Instagram user.

Nicole continues to make parenting her main priority

The former reality star continues to make her three children the primary focus of her life.

Nicole left the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in late 2019 after issues with former castmate Angelina Pivarick arose at the conclusion of her wedding to Chris Larangeira.

The reality star and businesswoman revealed the news during an episode of her podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey, on Instagram. Nicole remarked that the show has changed from its initial premise of a group of people getting together for fun and good times. She said that now, “everything is so serious.”

The reality star explained in an interview with Us Weekly that she did not understand how much of an impact her comings and goings when filming the series would have on her children.

“When we came back from Miami, I was gone for two weeks, then I came home for a night and then left for another two weeks. That literally scarred him [Lorenzo],” said the reality star in a January 2020 interview.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.

Lucille Barilla
Latest posts by Lucille Barilla (see all)


