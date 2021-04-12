Jersey Shore fans clap back after Deena Cortese’s playful response to Angelina Pivarnick

Jersey Shore fans defended Angelina Pivarnick against Deena Cortese’s tongue-in-cheek Instagram comment. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese shared a playful response to a recent Instagram upload from castmate Angelina Pivarnick where she wrote about knowing her limits. Her remark seemed to irritate many of her followers, who clapped back at the pregnant reality star.

Angelina posted a photograph where she was dressed in a tight-fitting black leather-style outfit.

The mirror selfie revealed an outfit with a plunging neckline that showed off her breasts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It featured long sleeves and a slight ruching at the shoulders, very reminiscent of 1980s shoulder pads that gave the top of the outfit a structured look.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wore her raven-toned tresses parted in the middle. The ends cascaded over her shoulders and fell into soft curls.

Her nails displayed a mismatched manicure in tones of red, white, and silver.

Fans flipped out over Deena’s comment

In the comments section of the share, Deena responded to Angelina’s original post.

Alongside the photo upload, Angelina penned “She knows her limits.”

Deena Cortese irked fans after she commented on Angelina Pivarnick’s latest Instagram post. Pic credit: Instagram

Deena joked, “But does she really know her limits tho.” This was followed by three laughing and crying emoji.

Her remark was liked 1,578 times thus far.

Deena and Angelina repaired their friendship which had gone awry after she, Nicole Polizzi, and Jenni Farley gave a speech at Angelina’s 2019 wedding that went awry, offending the bride, her husband Chris Larangeira, and their families.

During the first half of Season 4, which was shot in Las Vegas, Deena and Angelina hashed out their differences and tried to repair the damage that had been done when Angelina reportedly stoked fan ire against the women with several inflammatory posts on social media.

Fans did not find Deena’s comment funny

Some of Angelina’s admirers did not find Deena’s tongue-in-cheek comment funny.

Some of their responses were downright nasty.

Some fan comments that were directed toward Deena Cortese after her comment on Angelina Pivarnick’s photo were downright nasty. Pic credit: Instagram

“Deena Nicole you are jealous because you don’t come close to looking as good as Angelina,” wrote one follower.

A second wrote of Angelina’s look, “few more plastics lmao.”

Fans commented on Deena’s post regarding Angelina’s limits on Instagram. Pic credit: Instagram

“The limit does not exist,” claimed a third fan.

A fourth said that “shots were fired” while the last alleged that Deena never had anything nice to say about her co-star.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.