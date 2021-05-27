Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick claps back after she’s accused of leaking Lauren Sorrentino’s pregnancy news

Lauren Sorrentino claimed in a new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation clip that Angelina Pivarnick spilled her big baby news before she could tell her closest friends. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick clapped back in the comments of an Instagram post shared by MTV where it appeared they accused her of leaking Lauren Sorrentino’s pregnancy news.

The reality star pulled no punches in her reply, written in all caps, as she was set up to take the fall for spilling the beans.

The original caption to a teaser for the show read, “Did Angelina Spill The Beans? We’re almost there, fam! Before next Jerzday, it’s The Season Be-shore The Season. Catch an all-new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation special tomorrow night at 8/7c on MTV!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Angelina responded, “YOU KNOW WHAT THEY SAY ABOUT PEOPLE THAT ASSUME ….”

In the clip, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren welcomed Jenni “JWoww” Farley into their home for some food and casual conversation, all under the watchful eyes of MTV’s cameras.

As they set out sandwiches, snacks, and fruit, Mike, Lauren, Jenni and the couple’s dog Mosey sat around a coffee table laden with food. As Mosey looked at the delicious snacks, Jenni said of the pup’s longing for a treat, “The temptation is real.”

Mike told his dog, “become better, not bitter” as Mosey started to eat off the tray.

Lauren revealed that her baby news was spilled, but by whom?

During their chat the trio revealed that they initially went there for a “baby moon” for Deena and Lauren but as Mike stated things eventually, “got out of hand.”

That statement was followed by what appeared to be the regular hijinks of the Jersey Shore crew.

Lauren dropped a bombshell

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is off to a heated new season after a new teaser clip claimed that Angelina revealed Lauren’s pregnancy secret to mutual friends. Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

“There was an Angelina thing, is that even in the show?” questioned Mike of a producer who sat nearby.

“I don’t think that one actually made it,” they revealed.

“Angelina was telling mutual friends that I was pregnant,” Lauren revealed. “I hadn’t even told my closest friends.”

The scene quickly switched to Deena, who was seen seated on her sofa and scrolling through her phone as she told her husband Chris that she received a text from a girlfriend of hers who said she knew Lauren was pregnant. She felt she needed to let Lauren know.

Deena texted Lauren and said that she believed Angelina was telling friends that Lauren was pregnant. Mike said his wife got “heated” and Lauren revealed she was “fuming” at the news.

Lauren said she took the initiative in Las Vegas to share the news with her Jersey Shore family, the couple’s closest friends. Mike remarked that, as a couple, he and Lauren had been through a lot and it was her news to share.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns tonight with a special titled The Season Beshore the Season beginning at 8/7c on MTV.