Angelina Pivarnick has been thirst trapping lately, Jersey Shore star can’t help showing off amazing body

Angelina Pivarnick can’t seem to stop showing off her beautiful body on Instagram. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has been thirst trapping lately. She can’t seem to help to show off her amazing body in images she shares to both her Instagram feed and her stories.

The raven-haired Staten Island, New York native is proud of her shape.

She admitted to surgery to enhance her breasts in February of 2020.

Angelina shared in the caption of an Instagram photo where she wore a white bra, that she was very pleased with the results of her surgery, performed by Dr. John Paul Tutela.

Angelina uses her Instagram feed as a promotional vehicle for some of the businesses she patrons. She also posts photos that are more suggestive in nature, that would fall under the term “thirst trap.”

The reality star is not secretive about her plastic surgery procedures. In 2020 posted an Instagram Live video of her doctor performing a bandaid butt lift and adding injections in her hips to fill in some dimples.

The live video was taken in her doctor’s office as Angelina lay on her stomach atop an examination table. On her face was a mask. Her doctor was seen in the background and the actual procedure was not shown. This was part of a teaser video for the fourth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Angelina showed off her body on her Instagram story

In a new series of uploads, Angelina teased her 1.2 million followers with two images where she posed suggestively on May 22.

In the first pic seen below, the paramedic turned reality television star posted a snap she captioned “Saturday.”

She wore a stunning floral patterned blouse and looked into the camera seductively.

Angelina Pivarnick posted a “thirst trap” photo to her Instagram story. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

In a second photograph, Angelina turned her body to the side and untied her blouse so fans could see her full cleavage. She held one hand behind her head. Her stunning engagement ring from husband Chris Larangeira was seen on her finger.

Angeilna Pivarnck shared a secondary image to her Instagram story on May 22 where she teased her followers with a sassy pic. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina teased her fans with a little something extra

In a post shared May 18, Angelina showed off her assets in a brown lace bra.

Her tanned skin glowed in the snap, which was liked over 68,000 times thus far.

In the caption of that photo, Angelina said she didn’t care what people thought of her body positivity attitude.

“Bra and chill day. Haters gon hate but I don’t care. I am happy and feeling myself lately so let me be. Only nice comments only :) anyone else will be blocked,” she penned.

Angelina and the rest of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation crew are headed back to television for the second half of Season 4 of the MTV series.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation begins Thursday, June 2 at 8/7c on MTV.