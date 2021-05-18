Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick thanks everyone but Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in snap taken at MTV Movie and TV Awards

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was honored with two MTV Movie and TV Awards at a ceremony held in Los Angeles. Pic credit: @mtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick thanked everyone but castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in a snap taken at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The cast was honored with the Reality Royalty lifetime achievement and the Best Docu-Reality Show awards at the inaugural MTV Movie and TV Awards on Monday, May 17.

Angelina posted a photograph of the cast, including herself, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley on the red carpet.

In the caption, Angelina thanked everyone in the cast who was there and who couldn’t make the show including all of her fellow castmates with one notable exception, Ronnie.

“Thankful for all the Fans, my roomies and 495 productions, without them this wouldn’t of been possible. No joke I am sooo happy for us!! Missing Deena, Mike and DJ Pauly D,” she wrote.

Deena Cortese, Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren and Paul DelVecchio all appeared remotely.

Angelina was not the only one to not mention Ronnie

Cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro did not participate in the awards show, nor was he mentioned by the cast as they accepted their two trophies.

Ronnie was arrested but not charged with suspicion of violating a California law covering violence against intimate partners on April 22. He announced he was stepping away from the series to address mental health issues for the foreseeable future. Ronnie will, however, have to face a violation of his probation claim since he is still on probation after an incident that occurred in 2019 with Jenn Harley.

Ronnie was arrested in the early hours of October 4, 2019, for allegedly striking on-again, off-again girlfriend Jenn Harley, chasing her with a knife, and forcing officers to use a taser on him after he hid in the couple’s locked home with their daughter, according to a news story published by TMZ.

In accepting the award Nicole acknowledged the show and her castmates with no mention of Ronnie.

Ronnie also appeared to have been deleted from a montage that honored the show.

Nicole and Vinny shared their thanks for the honor

“I’d like to thank MTV and Viacom for acknowledging us because we are hot messes and we always put ourselves out there no matter what,” Nicole shared. “Thank you for finally acknowledging our hot mess.”

Vinny added a remark that referenced the show’s 2010 beginnings filming the then-unknown series in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

“Thirteen years ago we were just a bunch of kids on the boardwalk,” he said. “We had no idea it was going to change our lives forever, but thank you to all the fans who stuck with us, MTV, 495 Productions — we love you guys.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV Thursday June 3 at 8/7c.