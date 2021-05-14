Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not be charged in domestic violence case but he still faces legal problems

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not be charged with domestic violence after being arrested. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not be charged in his domestic violence case — but there are still potential legal problems on the horizon for the reality television show personality.

TMZ reported that the original star of Jersey Shore will not be charged with a felony as previously believed.

However, his arrest has added even more legal troubles to his already full plate as it put him in alleged violation of probation stemming from a charge in 2020.

A representative for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office told the news outlet that Ronnie would not be charged with a misdemeanor. Instead, a hearing will now be held next month to decide whether he violated his probation.

Ronnie’s case was originally in the hands of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. However, it was determined there was not enough evidence to convict him on misdemeanor charges. Instead, the case was moved to the City Attorney’s office, where it will be considered as a probation violation.

Why was Ronnie on probation?

This stems from an incident in 2019 when the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was arrested in the early hours of October 4 for allegedly striking on-again, off-again girlfriend Jenn Harley, chasing her with a knife and forcing cops to use a tazer on him after he hid in the couple’s locked home with their daughter, according to a news story published by TMZ.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. at an Airbnb the pair was renting in Los Angeles

Officers who responded to the alleged domestic violence incident reportedly broke down the door in order to get to the toddler, whom they feared would be in danger. Officers reportedly tazed the reality star after he would not leave the premises peacefully.

In May 2020, the MTV reality personality pled no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest. He was given 36 months of probation as part of a plea deal, reported E! News.

This comes on the heels of Ronnie stepping away from his role on JSFV

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a statement on his Instagram story where he revealed he would step back from production of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for the foreseeable future. Pic credit: @reanronniemagro/Instagram

This latest news comes on the heels of an Instagram statement by Ron on his Story where he admitted he would stepping away from the MTV series after being a cast member since 2019.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” he wrote.

“My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on. This process will be difficult but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter,” the statement concluded.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return with all-new episodes beginning June 3 at 8/7c on MTV.