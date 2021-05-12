Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiere date, here’s what we know so far

The new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will have many surprises and twists for fans beginning this June. Pic credit: MTV

The new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is ready to be unleashed on MTV viewers with a new season filled with surprises. On the heels of a new trailer released by the show where several big surprises were revealed, here’s what we know so far about the second half of Season 4.

The new trailer showed the cast which includes Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro quarantined together at a resort in Pennsylvania.

Also in attendance for this new season of fun were Mike’s wife Lauren Sorrentino, Pauly’s girlfriend Nikki Hall, Angelina’s husband Chris Larangeira, Deena’s husband Christopher Buckner, and rumor has it, Ronnie’s girlfriend Saffire Matos.

The trailer revealed that nothing will change in terms of the fun that occurrs when the family gets together.

There will be lots of surprising moments, jaw-dropping exchanges and wild fun.

Most of all, fans will welcome the return of the “party,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who took off one season of the series to spend time with her family and grow her business, The Snooki Shop.

When will the show return to MTV?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return to MTV’s lineup during its usual “Jerzday” timeslot beginning June 3 at 8/7c.

The group heads to The Poconos for the first time ever and have a lot to catch up on.

Jenni announces that she and her longtime boyfriend Zack Carpinello are engaged. Mike and his wife Lauren have a gender reveal for the cast where they find out they are having a baby boy.

This will be the first time the cast will be whole since November 2019, when they last taped as a group during the wedding of Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira.

During that event, Nicole announced to Jersey Shore’s cameras that she was done filming. The family became divided after Jenni, Nicole and Deena spoke during the reception and made comments that angered the bride and her family.

This batch of episodes will run throughout the summer, followed by the new season of Double Shot at Love featuring Vinny Guadagnino as he looks for a new romance this fall.

Nicole kept this huge secret from her fans

Nicole kept mum about her return to the series after revealing during her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey that she no longer wanted to leave her children for an extended period of time to film with the cast. She claimed that after the wedding fiasco, it was no longer fun to get together with her Jersey Shore family in that way.

Fans were led to believe that Nicole would make a special appearance during the season after she and Angelina were spotted filming at a restaurant in Northern New Jersey earlier this year. At that time, they had not yet reconciled after not speaking for almost two years.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns on Thursday, June 3 at 8/7c on MTV.