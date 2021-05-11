Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi makes her return on Season 4B of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Pic credit: MTV

MTV has finally revelead the release date for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4B and it looks like everyone’s favorite meatball Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will be in attendance.

The Jersey Shore crew will return on Thursday, June 3 as the cast, along with their significant others and family, will be quarantined together at a resort in Pennsylvania.

Fans have wondered whether Snooki would rejoin the cast and based on the trailer, it looks like they finally have their answer.

In a clip, Deena Cortese can be seen rolling a giant birthday cake into the room followed by Snooki popping out of the top with two champagne bottles in hand.

The roommates looked happy to see her as the trailer showed a lot of laughter and good times ahead for the roommates.

It’s quite possible that Snooki’s return could mean that she and Angelina Pivarnick have finally made amends.

Has Snooki made amends with Angelina Pivarnick?

Snooki originally made the decision to stop filming following the backlash she received after Angelina’s wedding.

Snooki revealed that people were being cruel to her on social media and were even bringing her children into the drama. She decided it was time to take a break and focus on her family because the drama took away from the fun of filming the show with her friends.

Angelina had an opportunity to make things right with Jenni Farley and Deena Cortese during Season 4A as the boys made it their mission to bring the girls back together.

Angelina did not have the same opportunity to do so with Snooki, but the two were spotted having lunch together while cameras were rolling, which initially sparked rumors that Snooki could be making a comeback.

It’s still unclear to what capacity Snooki will film but fans are thrilled to have her back in the action.

Exciting life changes are happening for the cast

Several Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars have experienced major life changing events in the last couple of months.

Jenni got engaged to her boyfriend Zack “24” Carpinello, and there’s a chance fans will get to see the proposal on the new season.

Aside from Jenni’s engagement news, Deena and her husband Chris Buckner recently welcomed their second child, Cameron, and have been enjoying their first days as a family of four.

Deena and Chris aren’t the only ones who are growing their family as Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino are getting ready to welcome Baby Sitch within the next few weeks.

With all of these exciting milestones happening in the roommates’ lives in addition to Snooki’s surprise return, fans have a lot to look forward to when Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns next month.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on Thursday, June 3 on MTV.