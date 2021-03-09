Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Zack Carpinello are engaged!

Jenni Farley and Zack Carpinello are engaged Pic credit: MTV

Major life milestones are happening for several Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast members.

Deena Cortese and Lauren Sorrentino are both expecting baby boys in the next couple of months and several of their costars have settled into serious relationships.

Now, it looks like Jenni “JWOWW” Farley is the next one to take a big step in her life.

Jenni posted an announcement on Instagram to let everyone know that she and Zack Carpinello, also known as “24,” got engaged on February 27.

She posted photos of the two of them celebrating with glasses of champagne and shared the caption, “On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building.”

Several fans and costars shared their congratulatory messages on the post and even her former costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola commented, “Congratulations.”

Zack and Jenni’s history

Jenni met Zack shortly after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband Roger Matthews in April of 2019.

Jenni is nine years older than Zack and when they made their relationship official in a YouTube video, he referred to her as a “cougar.”

When Jenni shared the news with her Jersey Shore Family Vacation roommates that she was dating a younger guy, many of them were skeptical about his intentions.

Zack is a pro wrestler who has made it known he has dreams of someday being in the WWE and Jenni’s costars feared he might be using her to get noticed.

Jenni seemed happy and things appeared to be going well until she invited Zack out to Vegas to party with her and her roommates. While out at a club one night, Jenni had too much to drink and passed out.

During that time, Angelina Pivarnick and Zack got very handsy with each other and crossed the line when it came to being flirtatious. Jenni became furious when she saw what happened after the episode aired almost 5 months later and she called Angelina out on social media.

The drama from the night put another wedge between Jenni and Angelina and she also ended up breaking up with Zack a short time later.

When Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation aired, Jenni revealed to Vinny Guadagnino that Zack was back in her life and the two of them had started seeing each other again. She said that Zack was a major source of support for her throughout the backlash of the drama from Angelina’s wedding and he was really good to her kids.

They decided to give their relationship another shot and it looks like they’ll soon be headed to the altar.

Will Zack appear in the new season?

Jersey Shore Family Vacation recently began filming the second half of Season 4.

Instead of Vegas, the crew is now filming at a resort in Pennsylvania.

It’s rumored that many of the roommates are bringing their significant others along, so there’s a good possibility that Zack could join in on the fun as well.

MTV has not released an official air date as of yet. Fans can stay tuned to find out what Jenni and Zack have in mind as they get ready to plan their wedding.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.