Zack Carpinello on Jersey Shore Family Vacation: What to know about JWoww’s wrestler boyfriend

We first got a glimpse of Zach Carpinello when Jersey Shore alum JWoww started dating the young wrestler after her divorce.

We’ve also seen him on social media and on episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but we don’t really know much about him.

Well, that’s about to change. Let’s get to know a little more about Jenni’s beau.

What is Zach’s profession?

The now 25-year-old is a New York native who was born and raised in Bethlehem.

If you’ve been following Zach on social media, you’ll know that he’s a pro wrestler with his sights set on joining the WWE.

Zach only started his professional career in 2016 and wrestles under the name, Zach Clayton.

The 25-year-old has participated in a few minor league wrestling events such as Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and Telemundo for Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre. However, he has his sights set on joining the WWE.

Before his foray in the world of wrestling, Carpinello was a fitness enthusiast and would often share his fitness and lifestyle tips on Instagram.

How did he meet JWoww?

Interestingly, Zach and Jenni have known each other for many years. They were introduced by JWoww’s sister and have remained friends over the years.

Carpinello was even a guest at her 2015 wedding to Roger Mathews, whom she officially divorced in 2019.

The wrestler started dating the 35-year-old reality star that same year.

Is he a cast member on Jersey Shore?

Zach’s fame started to rise once word got out that he was dating the reality star, and it grew even more when he appeared on episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

However, this move tested their relationship and even led to a breakup in late 2019 after cameras captured inappropriate behavior between him and cast member, Angelina.

This was short-lived and a few weeks later the couple had reconciled and have been going strong ever since.

After they reconciled, Farley confessed that we might be seeing less of Zach on the popular MTV show, noting that it had a negative effect on their relationship.

She revealed to People that “I kind of just threw him to a pack of wolves. My roommates are great, but you never know how it’s going to turn out. It didn’t turn out great for us.”

She added that “I just realize that if I want to have this relationship that I hold near and dear to me, I have to remove him from the situation of filming.”

However, things must have changed since then, because we’ve already seen Zach on the current season of the show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday night at 8/7c on MTV.