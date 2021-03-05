Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 filming resumes and they’re not in Las Vegas anymore

The mid-season finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 aired last week as the cast shared their final days quarantined together at a Las Vegas resort.

The cast celebrated Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding redo after the stressful task of trying to bring the family back together.

Angelina hadn’t spoken to Deena Cortese or Jenni Farley since the drama at her wedding and Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly DelVecchio, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were determined to change that.

After a lot of conversations and the help of Dr. Drew Pinsky, the boys accomplished their goal and were able to bring their family back together.

Angelina’s wedding redo and reconciliation weren’t the only happy endings to their family vacation as Mike and his wife Lauren Sorrentino announced their pregnancy to the group.

Everything was going well and they certainly ended on a high note. Recently, the cast has resumed filming for the second half of the season and they are quarantined once again, but they are no longer in Las Vegas.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation filming resumes

TMZ reported that the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast began shooting as they quarantined with their families at Woodloch Resort in Pennsylvania.

All of the same safety protocols that were used to film the first half of the season were also being used to film the second half.

The safety protocols included that the cast members be tested for COVID-19 and practice social distancing guidelines which included remaining quarantined on the resort with their co-stars and their significant others and family.

TMZ shared photos of Lauren Sorrentino and Nikki Hall’s Instagram stories, which showed snapshots of their new lakeside home.

Snooki makes her comeback

While fans will be happy to hear that the second half of the season is underway, they will be even more excited to know that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will be making her comeback.

After Jenni and Deena made amends with Angelina, many wondered whether Snooki would have the same opportunity and it looks like everyone will finally have their answer.

Recently, Snooki was spotted having lunch with Angelina at a restaurant in New Jersey. The two of them were surrounded by cameras making it no secret that they were filming.

Angelina has said in the past that she was open to sitting down with Snooki to talk through everything. Fans speculated that Snooki may be more open to filming once all of the drama was resolved.

Snooki’s role is still unclear and it’s unknown whether she will make a guest appearance or be back as a regular cast member. Regardless of the capacity, fans are thrilled to have a chance to see her back on their screens.

The second half of the season is well under way. MTV has yet to reveal an air date.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.