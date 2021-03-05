Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 filming resumes and they’re not in Las Vegas anymore


The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation have dinner together

The mid-season finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 aired last week as the cast shared their final days quarantined together at a Las Vegas resort.

The cast celebrated Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding redo after the stressful task of trying to bring the family back together.

Angelina hadn’t spoken to Deena Cortese or Jenni Farley since the drama at her wedding and Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly DelVecchio, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were determined to change that.

After a lot of conversations and the help of Dr. Drew Pinsky, the boys accomplished their goal and were able to bring their family back together.

monsterscriticsreality

303 377

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

We are reminded of Cameron Diaz.
Repost from @iamthirtyaf

Remember in the early ...

View

Mar 5

3 0
Open
We are reminded of Cameron Diaz. Repost from @iamthirtyaf • Remember in the early 2000s when we’d look back on 80s fashion and laugh and wtf and laugh? Well, here we are. @harronwawker

We are reminded of Cameron Diaz.
Repost from @iamthirtyaf

Remember in the early 2000s when we’d look back on 80s fashion and laugh and wtf and laugh? Well, here we are.
@harronwawker ...

3 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

#RachelLindsay has accepted #ChrisHarrison’s apology after the #GMA interview he did with ...

View

Mar 5

4 1
Open
#RachelLindsay has accepted #ChrisHarrison’s apology after the #GMA interview he did with #MichaelStrahan and says she needs to move forward with her life. Rachel also noted that Chris had already apologized to her immediately following the #Extra interview. On the other hand, Michael later slammed Chris’s apology while talking with his co-hots saying it was “nothing more than a surface response on any of this.” Catch up and see the GMA interview at link in the bio. (📸 credit) ImageCollect/Admedia, Carrie-nelson

#RachelLindsay has accepted #ChrisHarrison’s apology after the #GMA interview he did with #MichaelStrahan and says she needs to move forward with her life. Rachel also noted that Chris had already apologized to her immediately following the #Extra interview.

On the other hand, Michael later slammed Chris’s apology while talking with his co-hots saying it was “nothing more than a surface response on any of this.”

Catch up and see the GMA interview at link in the bio.
(📸 credit) ImageCollect/Admedia, Carrie-nelson ...

4 1

monsterscriticsreality

The new #BelowDeck Sailing Yacht ladies had some revelations watching themselves on TV. Read what ...

View

Mar 5

0 1
Open
The new #BelowDeck Sailing Yacht ladies had some revelations watching themselves on TV. Read what Dani Soares, Alli Dore, and Natasha De Bourg had to say about their experience in the reality TV world at the link in the bio. ⛵️ (📸: Bravo)

The new #BelowDeck Sailing Yacht ladies had some revelations watching themselves on TV. Read what Dani Soares, Alli Dore, and Natasha De Bourg had to say about their experience in the reality TV world at the link in the bio. ⛵️
(📸: Bravo) ...

0 1

Angelina’s wedding redo and reconciliation weren’t the only happy endings to their family vacation as Mike and his wife Lauren Sorrentino announced their pregnancy to the group.

Everything was going well and they certainly ended on a high note. Recently, the cast has resumed filming for the second half of the season and they are quarantined once again, but they are no longer in Las Vegas.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation filming resumes

TMZ reported that the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast began shooting as they quarantined with their families at Woodloch Resort in Pennsylvania.

All of the same safety protocols that were used to film the first half of the season were also being used to film the second half.

The safety protocols included that the cast members be tested for COVID-19 and practice social distancing guidelines which included remaining quarantined on the resort with their co-stars and their significant others and family.

TMZ shared photos of Lauren Sorrentino and Nikki Hall’s Instagram stories, which showed snapshots of their new lakeside home.

Snooki makes her comeback

While fans will be happy to hear that the second half of the season is underway, they will be even more excited to know that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will be making her comeback.

After Jenni and Deena made amends with Angelina, many wondered whether Snooki would have the same opportunity and it looks like everyone will finally have their answer.

Recently, Snooki was spotted having lunch with Angelina at a restaurant in New Jersey. The two of them were surrounded by cameras making it no secret that they were filming.

Angelina has said in the past that she was open to sitting down with Snooki to talk through everything. Fans speculated that Snooki may be more open to filming once all of the drama was resolved.

Snooki’s role is still unclear and it’s unknown whether she will make a guest appearance or be back as a regular cast member. Regardless of the capacity, fans are thrilled to have a chance to see her back on their screens.

The second half of the season is well under way. MTV has yet to reveal an air date.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.

Maggie Michaels
Latest posts by Maggie Michaels (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x