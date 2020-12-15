Mike Sorrentino confirms that wife Lauren’s pregnancy news will be featured on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren recently confirmed they are having a baby. Lauren is the second member of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast to announce a pregnancy.

In October, co-star Deena Cortese announced she was expecting her second baby. Deena’s firstborn son CJ has often made small appearances on the show.

Since Mike and Lauren’s announcement, fans have been eager to know whether baby situation will make an appearance on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

In the premiere episode of the show, Mike and Lauren went to see a fertility specialist. Lauren mentioned that they experienced a miscarriage right after Mike returned home from prison.

Recently, on Mike and Lauren’s Here’s the Sitch podcast, Mike confirmed that their pregnancy journey will play out on screen.

He said, “The answer is yes — when we found out, we had a camera on us, so you guys will also find out when we [found] out,”

Lauren added, “It’ll just be a little delayed,”

Regarding the moment he found out they were expecting, Mike said, “It’s a very special moment.”

The Situations have a lot to be thankful for this year 🙏🏼 And we discuss it all on the brand new episode of Here’s The Sitch, A Little Situation 🤰🏼Available wherever you listen to podcasts 💪🏼🎙https://t.co/53FEP5OuDz pic.twitter.com/f5HqRGbi3w — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) December 1, 2020

Baby Situation gender reveal

Shortly after they announced their pregnancy news, Mike and Lauren took to social media to reveal their baby’s gender.

The couple posted a photo standing next to a Christmas tree adorned with blue lights. The caption read, “Gym, tan, we’re having a baby boy.”

Gym Tan We’re having a baby boy pic.twitter.com/XGQPZKla4U — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) December 8, 2020

Baby situation won’t be the only little man added to the Jersey Shore Family. Deena Cortese announced that she was also having a baby boy.

Deena recently revealed that she and her husband Chris Buckner had decided to name their second son, Cameron.

Mike’s exciting year

It’s been an exciting year for Mike. In a previous episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Mike revealed he was desperate to become a father and have children with Lauren.

His parenting dreams are finally becoming a reality. In addition to announcing news of Lauren’s pregnancy, Mike also celebrated five years of sobriety this year.

They said I would never make it. I said watch me. pic.twitter.com/8icLB0WxGb — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) December 1, 2020

Fans can recall Mike’s early days on Jersey Shore and the poor decisions he made as a result of his addiction. He often got into arguments with the roommates because of his wild antics.

Some of his poor choices eventually led him to prison where he served time for tax evasion.

Mike has completely transformed his life and Lauren stuck by Mike’s side through his years of struggle. Mike has always said, “The comeback is greater than the setback,” and he’s continued to prove that day in and day out.

Fans can look forward to watching Mike and Lauren’s pregnancy journey play out as the Jersey Shore Family Vacation season continues.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.