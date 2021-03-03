Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Snooki has returned to film after brief hiatus

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is returning to film after a brief hiatus Pic credit: MTV

The latest season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation was a very different experience for the roommates and audiences due to filming during the pandemic.

The cast, who has typically gone away together and ventured out to party, was forced to quarantine with each other and follow all of the safety guidelines due to COVID-19.

Fans were able to see a different side of the roommates as they stayed together in a hotel in Las Vegas and brought their family and significant others along. The majority of the season focused on Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly DelVecchio, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as they desperately tried to repair the relationship between the girls and Angelina Pivarnick.

The season was a success and ended with a wedding redo for Angelina and her husband Chris Larangeira, and all of the castmates were there to support her and have fun together.

While many things were different this season, the biggest difference of all was that the group filmed for the first time in over a decade without Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Snooki decided it was time to take a break from the show after the drama at Angelina’s wedding.

She wanted to take time to focus on her children and her family and didn’t want to deal with the drama any longer. Fans have begged Snooki to return and her castmates have speculated that a comeback was a possibility for her.

Social media posts have confirmed that the cast has begun filming again and many fans hoped Snooki would change her mind and join them.

It look’s like fans will have their wishes granted as it has been reported that Snooki has started filming again.

Snooki returns to filming

TMZ reported that Snooki has made a comeback after she was spotted having lunch with Angelina in New Jersey.

The two of them were surrounded by cameras at a restaurant and the lighting was set up for filming.

Snooki’s role is still unknown as MTV has not confirmed whether she will officially be a part of the cast again. It’s possible that her sit-down with Angelina may have been just a guest appearance.

Fans have wondered whether or not Snooki would make a return, especially after Jenni Farley and Deena Cortese were able to make amends with Angelina. They hoped that since the drama was put to rest, that Snooki may be more willing to film again.

Mike Sorrentino lets the secret out

Mike has constantly been teased by his costars for his inability to keep a secret, and it looks like Snooki’s comeback was no exception to that.

Recently on Instagram, Mike commented on one of Snooki’s posts and wrote, “Snooki’s back.”

Several fans commented and joked about the fact that he can never keep a secret.

Whether Mike blew the secret or not, fans were excited to know that their favorite meatball was making a return, regardless of the capacity. MTV has yet to confirm Snooki’s role during the new season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.