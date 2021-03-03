Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Snooki has returned to film after brief hiatus


Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is returning to film after a brief hiatus Pic credit: MTV

The latest season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation was a very different experience for the roommates and audiences due to filming during the pandemic.

The cast, who has typically gone away together and ventured out to party, was forced to quarantine with each other and follow all of the safety guidelines due to COVID-19.

Fans were able to see a different side of the roommates as they stayed together in a hotel in Las Vegas and brought their family and significant others along. The majority of the season focused on Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly DelVecchio, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as they desperately tried to repair the relationship between the girls and Angelina Pivarnick.

The season was a success and ended with a wedding redo for Angelina and her husband Chris Larangeira, and all of the castmates were there to support her and have fun together.

monsterscriticsreality

284 340

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

The girls had their first bonfire as host, Mark Walberg, helped them find their truths.

...

View

Mar 3

0 0
Open
The girls had their first bonfire as host, Mark Walberg, helped them find their truths. Walberg came in hot with the tea, and also asked the couples some hard questions during the bonfire. 🔥 Get your recap of the latest episode at the link in the bio! (📸: USA Network) #TemptationIsland #USA #temptationisland3 #TIS3

The girls had their first bonfire as host, Mark Walberg, helped them find their truths.

Walberg came in hot with the tea, and also asked the couples some hard questions during the bonfire. 🔥 Get your recap of the latest episode at the link in the bio!
(📸: USA Network)

#TemptationIsland #USA #temptationisland3 #TIS3 ...

0 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Just know you are not alone out there.
(📸 credit: @dylanhafer)

View

Mar 3

1 0
Open
Just know you are not alone out there. (📸 credit: @dylanhafer)

Just know you are not alone out there.
(📸 credit: @dylanhafer) ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

The Challenge #Season37 cast rumors are beginning to arrive online. Apparently, calls have been ...

View

Mar 3

0 1
Open
The Challenge #Season37 cast rumors are beginning to arrive online. Apparently, calls have been going out for prospective competitors to appear on the follow-up to #DoubleAgents. Several prospective rookie competitors’ names are part of the speculation including a recent #BigBrother winner and a #Survivor Spain competitor. 😝 Details at link in the bio! (📸credit: MTV)

The Challenge #Season37 cast rumors are beginning to arrive online. Apparently, calls have been going out for prospective competitors to appear on the follow-up to #DoubleAgents.

Several prospective rookie competitors’ names are part of the speculation including a recent #BigBrother winner and a #Survivor Spain competitor. 😝 Details at link in the bio!

(📸credit: MTV) ...

0 1

While many things were different this season, the biggest difference of all was that the group filmed for the first time in over a decade without Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Snooki decided it was time to take a break from the show after the drama at Angelina’s wedding.

She wanted to take time to focus on her children and her family and didn’t want to deal with the drama any longer. Fans have begged Snooki to return and her castmates have speculated that a comeback was a possibility for her.

Social media posts have confirmed that the cast has begun filming again and many fans hoped Snooki would change her mind and join them.

It look’s like fans will have their wishes granted as it has been reported that Snooki has started filming again.

Snooki returns to filming

TMZ reported that Snooki has made a comeback after she was spotted having lunch with Angelina in New Jersey.

The two of them were surrounded by cameras at a restaurant and the lighting was set up for filming.

Snooki’s role is still unknown as MTV has not confirmed whether she will officially be a part of the cast again. It’s possible that her sit-down with Angelina may have been just a guest appearance.

Fans have wondered whether or not Snooki would make a return, especially after Jenni Farley and Deena Cortese were able to make amends with Angelina. They hoped that since the drama was put to rest, that Snooki may be more willing to film again.

Mike Sorrentino lets the secret out

Mike has constantly been teased by his costars for his inability to keep a secret, and it looks like Snooki’s comeback was no exception to that.

Recently on Instagram, Mike commented on one of Snooki’s posts and wrote, “Snooki’s back.”

Several fans commented and joked about the fact that he can never keep a secret.

Whether Mike blew the secret or not, fans were excited to know that their favorite meatball was making a return, regardless of the capacity. MTV has yet to confirm Snooki’s role during the new season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.

Maggie Michaels
Latest posts by Maggie Michaels (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x