Is Snooki making a return to Jersey Shore? Mike Sorrentino weighs in

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi hints that she might come back to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation kicked off in November without everyone’s favorite meatball, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Following the drama at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding, Snooki made the decision to part ways with the show so she could focus on her family and spend time with her children.

During her podcast, It’s Happening with Snooky & Joey, Snooki said “I am retiring from Jersey Shore. The main reason is really…I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore.”

She added, “Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it’s all in good fun. Lately, everything is so serious. It’s not about a team anymore.”

Fans were upset by the news and pleaded with her through social media to convince her to stay.

After Deena Cortese made up with Angelina, fans wondered whether Snooki would return once all of the drama was finally put to rest.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino revealed that there’s a strong chance Snooki could return.

Snooki hints at a comeback

Mike opened up about the cast’s communication with Snooki and how she’s hinted at the thought of coming back in their group chat.

He said, “We are in group chat with Nicole. We talk to her all the time and sometimes we feel like we’re getting through to her. Sometimes she’ll say in group chat that it’s happening, but actions speak louder than words. I guess we will see in the coming seasons! Jersey Shore is doing well, so I’m sure that we’ll have another season, but will she come back? I don’t know!”

Mike wasn’t the only one to think Snooki would come back. Pauly DelVecchio said in an earlier interview with Us Weekly that it already feels like she’s back because of how much they talk to her.

He said, “She has, like, super FOMO [fear of missing out]. She’s in the loop on everything. So, to me, it feels like she didn’t quit. She’s there! I just hope that she comes back, and I think she will. I don’t know. We’ll see. I think she will”

Will Snooki and Angelina make amends?

One of the reasons Snooki left the show was because she had enough of the drama and wanted to get back to doing fun things with her roommates.

It’s fair to say that if she and Angelina were able to make amends, then it could be an additional reason for her to make a comeback.

Recently, during an interview with TooFab, Angelina opened up about a text she sent to Snooki to try to initiate a conversation about what had happened between them. She said the conversation was relatively civil and that they both opened up about why they were hurt.

In regard to her friendship with Snooki, Angelina said, “It’s really unfortunate right now…so, whenever she wants to, I’m here. I’m willing to sit down. We’ll see if she ever will.”

Deena and Angelina were able to put the drama behind them and the boys of the cast hope Jenni Farley will be able to do the same once she arrives on tonight’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

It’s quite possible that if the other girls make amends with Angelina, Snooki may as well.

Snooki has yet to say for sure whether or not she will make an official return to the show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.