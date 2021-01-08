Will Snooki ever return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation? Pauly D says yes

Jersey Shore Family Vacation began its fourth season in November without everyone’s favorite meatball, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

The season was the first time in over a decade that the roommates filmed without her. Snooki made the difficult decision to leave the cast after the drama and backlash of the wedding speech at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding.

During her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, Snooki said, “I am retiring from Jersey Shore. The main reason is really…I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore.”

Aside from wanting to spend more time with her children, Snooki also blamed the drama with Angelina. She added, “Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it’s all in good fun. Lately, everything is so serious. It’s not about a team anymore.”

Fans begged Snooki to come back, but she stuck to her guns. Regardless of not being part of the new season, the roommates have continued to stay close with her.

Fans have wondered whether Snooki would ever consider a return and it looks like Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio thinks the answer is yes.

Pauly thinks Snooki will come back to Jersey Shore Family Vacation

During an interview with Us Weekly, Pauly explained that the roommates talked to Snooki every single day throughout filming.

He said, “She has, like, super FOMO [fear of missing out]. She’s in the loop on everything. So, to me, it feels like she didn’t quit. She’s there!”

The cast made sure to keep her informed of what was going on and it made it feel like she never left the show.

Pauly added, “I just hope that she comes back, and I think she will. I don’t know. We’ll see. I think she will.”

Angelina hopes to talk to Snooki

Snooki’s costar and best friend Jenni “JWOWW” Farley has been upfront about her feeling that Angelina was to blame for Snooki’s departure. While the previews of what’s to come during the rest of the season showed the roommates attempt to hash things out with Angelina, Snooki did not have that opportunity.

Angelina recently told TooFab that she hoped for the chance to sit down with Snooki and hash things out. She described a text message she sent to Snooki, which she had Mike Sorrentino proofread, and she explained how hurt she was after the wedding incident.

Angelina said Snooki shared the ways she felt hurt too and they were both being calm about the conversation. Angelina said, “It’s really unfortunate right now…so, whenever she wants to, I’m here. I’m willing to sit down. We’ll see if she ever will.”

Pauly seems to think there is a chance Snooki could return someday. Based on her reasons for leaving in the first place, there’s a possibility that making amends with Angelina could help pave the way.

Fans can tune in tonight to find out what happens as the quest to bring the family back together continues.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.