Fans are still asking why isn’t Snooki on Jersey Shore Family Vacation and all we can say is blame Angelina

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans have enjoyed the new season so far.

The beloved roommates have been shown in a completely different light now that they’re quarantined together at a resort in Las Vegas as opposed to heading out on the town to party and drink.

Fans have been able to get a closer look into their personal lives as the cast brought along their immediate family and their significant others.

Although seeing the new side to the cast has been welcomed by fans, they can’t help but wish their favorite meatball was still filming.

Fans continue to ask where Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi went and why she really chose to leave the show. While the season so far has definitely been entertaining, fans still miss Snooki and wish she was back.

Snooki said on her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey that she left to focus on being a mother and to spend more time with her kids. However, after seeing the drama continue to unfold between the girls and Angelina Pivarnick, fans are skeptical that her family is the real reason Snooki called it quits.

As fans continue to question why Snooki left, all we can say is — blame Angelina Pivarnick!

Angelina Pivarnick causes turmoil

When Angelina first joined the cast back in the original Jersey Shore days, she rarely got along with the roommates. She quit the show early on and blamed her boyfriend for not wanting her to participate.

The cast continued to entertain fans through their partying and the good times they had together. We’ve even been able to watch them grow up in front of our eyes as many from the Jersey Shore cast have settled down and started families.

But that fun-loving dynamic changed once Angelina made her return. The group that rarely had drama with each other was turned against one another and often got into arguments with Angelina.

It took the roommates a while to warm up to Angelina, but especially the girls. Jenni Farley, in particular, didn’t trust Angelina’s intentions after they tried to have a friendship several times while Angelina continued to talk about them on social media.

When Angelina got married and asked the girls to be bridesmaids, it seemed like things had finally gotten to a good place between her and the roommates. However, anyone who watches the show knows that things took a complete turn when Angelina flipped out over the girl’s wedding speech.

While several fans felt the girl’s roast of Angelina was wrong to do at her wedding, anyone who watches the show knows that it’s all in good fun and from a good place.

Teasing and making jokes have always been part of the way they’ve interacted with Angelina and each other. She even laughed along with them at first.

Angelina accused of supporting social media hate

After being booed by all of the wedding guests, Angelina took things to a whole new level and made the girls feel worse. She refused to speak to them and caused a scene instead of letting it go and enjoying her wedding night.

Snooki, who is usually happy and bubbly, completely broke down during her confessional interview. She sobbed and said, “I just love my roomies, always. Jersey Shore is literally my life. I never would have met my best friends, so the fact that it has to end like this, for me, it really sucks.”

Following Snooki’s announcement that she no longer wanted to be part of the show, JWOWW took to Twitter and wrote, “I watched my best friend quit because she couldn’t handle the stress. I stayed up so many nights hearing Deena cry over being called names she didn’t deserve. All while Angelina basked in the attention she was given.”

Deena and Jenni have said a few times this season how Angelina liked fan comments that bullied the girls. Haters even went so far as to threaten the girls and their families.

Snooki, Deena, and Jenni all attempted to apologize to Angelina, but instead of sitting down to resolve the situation, she continued to seek attention and create more drama on social media.

Now, with the new season underway, Angelina is already fired up about a sit down with Deena and Jenni. Previews show Ronnie Magro and the boys asking Angelina why she can’t just move on and put it in the past.

A preview of coming episodes showed the boys asking Angelina if she even wanted to be a part of their family, as they all just want everything to be resolved so they can go back to being happy and having fun together again.

Will Angelina choose to put the past behind her and move forward? Will Snooki ever join the cast again if the drama is resolved?

Fans can find out when Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on January 7, 2021.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.