Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Angelina and Chris get their wedding do-over

Angelina and Chris Larangeira cracking up at Uncle Nino's foolishness.

On the latest Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode, Angelina and her husband Chris Larangeira had a re-do wedding with the Shore family.

Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D decided to throw the redo event after Angelina expressed that she wished she could do her wedding all over again but without the drama that happened last time.

“Maybe the problem with the last wedding was that it was too classy,” explained Vinny.

To make sure they a good time, the cast flew in party monster Uncle Nino to officiate the ceremony. Vinny called him “a real Staten Island trash bag.”

“I’m the minister, but I can fool around,” joked Uncle Nino.

Vinny and Angelina: Should Chris be worried?

Vinny was the one who had the honor of walking Angelina down the aisle.

Vinny and Angelina have always had a strange relationship. In the early seasons of Jersey Shore, Angelina and Vinny actually hooked up!

Uncle Nino teased, “You trust them together?”

But it’s all good with Chris, who ensured that he trusted Angelina.

As they made their way from her hotel room to the aisle, Vinny was there to calm Angelina’s pre-redo wedding nerves.

Things went slightly awry when Vinny made Angelina take a shortcut through a fence of bushes, but other than that she made it safely to the alter.

A quick rundown of the guest list

Almost all of the Jersey Shore family made an appearance at the redo Larangeira wedding!

Pic credit: MTV

Among those in attendance were Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese with her husband Christopher Buckner. Deena was pregnant during the wedding, and the couple now knows they are expecting a baby boy soon!

Next, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino brought his wife Lauren. DJ Pauly D brought his girlfriend Nikki Hall; Mike said he thinks this pair may have the next Jersey nuptial.

The guest list was rounded off with a lifesized Sammie Sweetheart doll as Ronnie’s plus one and even a life-sized mannequin meant to be Snooki! Jersey Shore fans remember that Snooki was partly responsible for the drama at the original Larangeira wedding.

The drama-free Larangeira wedding

Uncle Nino’s thick Staten Island accent almost made his officiant speech indecipherable. Deena confirmed that Nino definitely had more than a few drinks, so he kept slurring his words throughout the ceremony.

The whole crowd laughed it off and Jwoww said, “Honestly, maybe if nobody understood me at the wedding before we wouldn’t be here. So maybe this is a good thing!”

Overall, smiles never left any of the attendees’ faces.

“Even though this is just a redo, everything that you want at a wedding is here. Everyone’s laughing, everyone’s getting along. I mean, It’s just so amazing to see everybody come together in full circle.”

Fans can only hope that previous drama between Angelina and the cast will stay in the past after this tender family moment.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.