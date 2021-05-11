Jersey Shore’s most iconic hookups: Vinny Guadagnino & Angelina Pivarnick

Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino have a love/hate relationship that has lasted throughout the history of Jersey Shore. Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

One of the most iconic hookups between two castmates of Jersey Shore was that of Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick.

Theirs was memorable not just because they disliked one another so much, but their relationship appeared to continue even after 10 years apart. They reunited for the reboot of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, where their flirtatious/insulting banter picked up where it left off.

Vinny and Angelina hooked up in one of the earliest seasons of the series. Vinny claimed that he did not know Angelina before appearing on the show together. However, she claimed that they knew one another from high school and hung around with the same people.

During Season 2 of Jersey Shore, after months of putting one another down, the twosome put aside their differences and hooked up.

This occurred just days after he insulted her by yelling, “You call yourself the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island, you’re the Rob Kardashian of Staten Island.”

They drunk-kissed one another in a cab in full view of all their roommates after a night out at a club. Upon returning to the cast’s home in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, they retreated to Vinny’s twin bed, where they spent the night together. Angelina dismissed the incident, saying: “I was drunk, that’s about it. You do stupid things when you’re drunk.”

Angelina returned to Jersey Shore and her banter with Vinny continued

Shortly after returning to the Jersey Shore family fold, Angelina and Vinny‘s banter continued. She was engaged to her now-husband Chris Larangeira but that didn’t matter to Vinny, who continued to flirt with Angelina and her with him.

Chris appeared to brush off their behavior, knowing it was just Angelina’s way, and understood that she and Vinny knew one another a long time and this was the way they communicated with one another.

The way the duo seamlessly switched from fighting to flirting has always left fans wondering if Vinny had a crush on her.

Vinny admitted his feelings for Angelina on Twitter

At the beginning of Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Vinny watched intently as Angelina got a surgical butt lift on Instagram Live. She posted the clip and at the same time, took viewer questions.

This didn’t go unnoticed by Pauly, who tweeted in December 2020, “Yo, Vinny Guadagnino is obsessed with Angelina.”

I mean the kid watched my whole ass procedure I would say so loll. Poor @VINNYGUADAGNINO he wants to marry me. #JSFamilyVacation lol https://t.co/TWsNdpI1hD — Angelina Marie Larangeira (@angelinamtvjs) December 11, 2020

Angelina retweeted his remark and added her own statement.

“I mean the kid watched my whole a** procedure I would say so loll. Poor Vinny Guadagnino, he wants to marry me, lol,” she said.

I can impersonate Angelina so well because she’s my long lost love that got away #JSFamilyVacation — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) December 11, 2020

In response, Vinny said, “I can impersonate Angelina so well because she’s my long lost love that got away.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.