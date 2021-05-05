Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino claims he’s hot, fans respond

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino appeared to claim he was hot in a new IG post. How did his fans react? Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino claimed that he is hot in a new Instagram post. However, he did not expect the response he got from his followers on the photograph where he stood in front of a wall with a paper on it that said “Hot on set.”

Vinny joked it was “life imitating art,” did his followers agree?.

The paper meant that Vinny was on the set of a television program.

The term hot set refers to a film set that is being actively used. Hot sets are labeled to prevent anyone from moving or rearranging items around the set in order to maintain continuity during filming.

In the image, Vinny wore a gray button-up short-sleeved shirt with black pants and sneakers.

While he did not say where filming was taking place, Vinny is rumored to be on the set of Double Shot at Love in Arizona where he is attempting to find love with the help of his buddy Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Pauly’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall.

Jersey Shore fans respond: Is he hot or not?

Fans responded to the post with a myriad of responses, They all agreed that Vinny looked great in the photo.

“Lmao yess,” wrote one fan.

“You still my crush Vinny I don’t care how many females u get,” penned a second follower.

Fans of Vinny Guadagnino loved his latest upload and responded to his question of whether he is hot or not. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

“Such a proud Vin and change since season 1,” a third fan penned on Instagram.

Fans applauded Vinny for his overall look in the photo. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

“Yesss mr vinny,” applaueded a fourth follower.

The scoop behind the new season of Double Shot at Love

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star is reportedly ready to find a love of his own after his single buddy Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio found his mate during Seasons 1 and 2 of the dating reality series.

The show is reportedly filming at the Adero Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona.

On the hotel’s website, it says that guests are welcomed beginning May 14, which reinforces the notion that the hotel is on lockdown for the safety of the cast and crew of Double Shot at Love as they film in a COVID-safe bubble.

Initially, Maria Elizondo, whom Vinny appeared to have caught real feelings for in Season 2, said she would not be appearing on the show in a Twitter post. However, rumor has it that Maria is reportedly on the set of the show, but in what capacity she will appear is unclear.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.