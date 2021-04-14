Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Jersey Shore spinoff Double Shot at Love renewed for Season 3 as Vinny looks for the one


vinny guadagnino pauly d
Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio will return for Season 3 of MTV’s Double Shot at Love. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore spinoff Double Shot at Love has been renewed for Season 3 as Vinny Guadagnino looks for the love of his life with a little help from Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and his girlfriend Nikki Hall.

Pauly found love with Nikki in Season 1 of the series, which premiered in April 2019 and Vinny, with Alysse Joyner.

The big twist in Season 1’s finale came after Pauly confronted Nikki, who admitted she loved Pauly and already envisioned a life where they were married and creating their own family. He thought she was too intense.

There were also many unanswered questions about her clingy behavior that worried him. He then abruptly decided that she, too, would be sent home.

In Season 2, Nikki returned with several female castmates to live and work with the Jersey Shore castmates in Las Vegas. She and Pauly rekindled their relationship, and they have been together ever since, quarantining with each other throughout the pandemic.

Staten Island native Vinny did not fare as well. His relationship with Alysse ended after the cameras stopped rolling, and the chemistry between the two shut down as well.

Alysse revealed on Season 1’s reunion show that Vinny did not respond to her texts during the several months since they had seen each other the last day the show was filmed.

During Season 2, Vinny and Maria Elizondo rekindled a relationship that began in Season 1. However, their romance was short-lived.

The scoop on Season 3

Deadline reported that the show has returned for Season 3, as Vinny is reportedly ready to meet the one to capture his heart.

Pauly and Nikki will guide their pal in his romantic life, with an insider’s perspective of what it’s like on the other side.

The show will follow the same coronavirus precautions as production has employed for the first half of Season 4 of Jersey Shore. The season was shot in a quarantine bubble at the Hilton Lake hotel in Las Vegas.

Jersey Shore fans react to the news

Viewers responded to the news that the duo would return for yet another fun season of their series.

“All I know is Maria better be coming back as well,” wrote one fan.

“Vinnie bro, just get with Maria, she’s that shot at love bro,” penned a second Instagram user.

fans respond to DSAL renewal on IG
Fans responded to the news that Double Shot at Love is returning to MTV. Pic credit: Instagram

“I feel like Vinny is hella picky,” claimed a third viewer.

Maria Elizondo responded that on Twitter that she would not be returning to the show, nor would the rest of Season 2’s cast.

maria elizondo twitter
Vinny’s former flame Maria Elizondo says she will not be returning for Season 2 of Double Shot at Love. Pic credit: Twitter

The details of the new season, such as when and where it will be filmed, remain unknown; however, filming should be taking place sometime soon as the season is set to air later this year.

Double Shot at Love is currently on hiatus.

