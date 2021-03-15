Jersey Shore: Vinny Guadagnino posts a flirty comment on Angelina Pivarnick’s newest photo

Vinny Guadagnino (R) left a thirsty comment on Angelina Pivarnick’s (2nd from L) Instagram pic. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Starmaxinc/Nancy Rivera

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino posted a fun and flirty comment on castmate Angelina Pivarnick’s newest Instagram upload. The close-up shot of the raven-haired beauty was liked over 18,000 times by her 1.2 million followers.

Angelina shared a new image where she posed in a chair. She wore a black wrap around top that encircled her neckline and lifted her breasts. That was paired with high-waisted black pants.

The reality television star wore her hair parted in the middle. It fell loosely down her back.

In a surprise move, Vinny was one of the first to remark on the photograph.

“Ugh, you are so gorgeous . You have the whitest teeth I’ve ever came across,” he wrote.

His comment was liked 32 times. Fans quickly chimed in regarding his remark.

“Awww, you love her,” claimed one fan.

“That’s so sweet Vinny. Angelina’s teeth are perfect,” penned a second fan.

“Even whiter than Ronnie’s?” asked a third Instagram user.

Vinny and Angelina have a long history

The first season of Jersey Shore, which aired in 2006, introduced fans to the group of twenty-somethings who would go on to become reality television superstars. Sparks flew for Vinny and Angelina as they settled into life in Seaside Heights, New Jersey alongside castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Samantha “Sammi” Giancola, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Things didn’t get serious between Vinny and Angelina until Season 2 when the cast was flown to Miami, Florida. Drunk and returning home in a cab from a club, the two began to kiss in front of their roommates. Angelina found her way into Vinny’s bed and after waking up next to each other the next morning, told their pals they hooked up because they were drunk.

The two have a love/hate relationship

Is this considered foreplay on Staten Island? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0TaDA366UC — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) February 28, 2020

Since that time, Vinny and Angelina’s relationship has consisted of inappropriate behavior and remarks toward one another. This scenario was played up even more as Angelina prepared for her November 2019 wedding to Chris Larangeira.

Vinny brought Angelina to tears days ahead of her wedding by stating that back in the day he used to look at Angelina and say, “that’s a cool girl. I could never get a girl like that.”

Angelina, in turn, stated that she always knew Vinny had a thing for her and said that on the day of her wedding to Chris Larangeira, Vinny would likely be thinking it could have been him at the end of the aisle.

Vinny subsequently walked Angelina down the aisle for a wedding reboot that aired during the Season 4 finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.