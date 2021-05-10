Jersey Shore’s most iconic hookups: Vinny & Snooki

Vinny Guadagnino and Nicole Polizzi hooked up more than one time during the original run of MTV’s Jersey Shore. Pic credit: MTV

The Jersey Shore roommates were just red-blooded passionate twenty-somethings when MTV grouped them together in a home in Seaside Heights, New Jersey for some fun in the summer sun in 2009.

With so many good looking castmates together in one place, hookups were bound to happen between them. One of the most iconic was Vinny Guadagnino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

The housemates became close during Season 2 of Jersey Shore when Snooki was dating a young man named Emilio but had casual sex with Vinny. This happened several times throughout the season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After a night of heavy partying in Season 3, Snooki told Vinny she wanted to “cuddle.”

Vinny rejected her advances and said he wanted for the two of them to be “just friends.”

The sexual tension between Snooki and Vinny crested during Season 3 of Jersey Shore.

Even after falling hard for Jionni, Vinny and Snooki still hooked up

At that time, before cementing her relationship with the man who would later become her husband, Jionni LaValle, Snooki caught real feelings for Vinny and lamented when he would bring girls home to their shared house. They would talk, and Snooki told Vinny her feelings, but they remained friends.

In Season 4, the Jersey Shore cast went to Florence, Italy, where they lived in a beautiful villa and worked at the local pizza shop.

Snooki fell hard for Jionni and found it difficult to keep their relationship moving forward with such a great distance between them as he remained in New Jersey while she was overseas,

After a particularly difficult relationship bump with Jionni, Snooki crawled into Vinny’s bed.

They don’t just snuggle, as roomie Pauly D reveals he saw some things that led him to believe the twosome had sex.

Snooki later confessed to Jionni that she slept with Vinny. His response? “Tell Vinny he’s dead!

Vinny was not be invited to the couple’s wedding

Vinny was not invited to Snooki and Jionni’s 2014 nuptials while the rest of the cast, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola all were in attendance.

Vinny later told Life & Style, “I think [I wasn’t invited] because we hooked up to some capacity in the past. Maybe it wouldn’t have been the best for me to [go].”

“I don’t think it was [Jionni] or whatever because he was cool with me on the show and he knew about it. I think it was just because of me doing comedy and going on podcasts and going up on stage. I would tell stories about hooking up with her. This is my life, and I’m going to tell it. That’s what people want to know,” he concluded.

The two would later face their past upon reuniting for the rebooted Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, where Nicole worried that being too close to Vinny might anger her husband.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.

.