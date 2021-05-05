Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi shows off fit mom bod with the assistance of some adorable helpers

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi adheres to an exercise routine that helps her maintain a fit mom bod with the help of children Lorenzo and Giovanna. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off her fit mom bod with the assistance of the most adorable helpers, her two children Lorenzo and Giovanna.

In a new video upload shared with Instagram, Nicole showed that she could hold a plank position on the floor.

The twist to her video was that she would hold the weight of both Lorenzo, 8 and Giovanna, 6, on her back.

In the caption of the video, Nicole said that she used to be able to hold this position a lot longer when her kids were babies.

“Come on mom, I’m 55 pounds,” said Lorenzo in the clip before sitting down carefully on his mothers back, “and Sissy is 30 pounds. Together we are 85 pounds.”

Giovanna was not as careful, throwing herself on top of both her mother and brother with abandon.

Nicole showed she still had great strength

Nicole groaned when both kids climbed onto her back, yelling out an appropriate response to the added weight, “Sugar tooth!”

She kept them atop her back for a good half a minute before she collapsed to the floor.

Nicole called herself “a beast” in response to her strength.

The clip was taken in a room in the family’s home. Nicole, husband Jionni LaValle, Lorenzo, Giovanna and baby Angelo share the abode, which is regularly featured on Nicole’s Instagram page.

Nicole adheres to a strict workout schedule. She has a treadmill, bike, assorted weights and exercise mats in this room where she maintains her fit physique and perhaps, carves out a bit of personal time to take care of herself.

Nicole speaks out about her diet and exercise routine

In an interview for The Cut, Nicole admitted that she trains hard to maintain her shape.

“It means having a healthy body and lifestyle. I know a lot of people on a diet. But for me, being healthy is just my lifestyle. It’s just how I eat and how I love to maintain my body,” she admitted.

“Everyone works out to be skinny. Everyone should work out to be strong. No one wants to be super skinny unless you’re a supermodel. I want abs, biceps, and big muscly legs, that’s my goal,” Nicole stated.

“I’m a fat kid at heart. I love pizza and French fries and it’s hard to always eat clean. I’m still human, though. I like to splurge a little bit. Once in a while, I’ll eat nuggets and French fries with the kids. It’s hard, especially when you cook them the yummy food. But I think, If you eat this, you’re going to have to work out extra hard and I don’t want to do it. I try to be motivated and not cheat all the time,” she said.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.