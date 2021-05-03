Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi says ‘never forget’ iconic ‘where’s the beach’ moment, Jersey Shore cast reacts

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared an iconic Jersey Shore moment with Instagram, telling her fans to “never forget.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PHOTOlink

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told her 14 million followers to “never forget” her iconic “where’s the beach moment” in a reflective Instagram post.

Fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes snap of the moments just before Nicole was arrested by the Seaside Heights Police Department.

In the image, Nicole, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese were standing on the beach while Nicole crawled around on the sand.

They appeared to be surrounded by onlookers, who watched the incident unfold in real time.

A Jersey Shore camera crew captured every moment of the wild event.

On July 30, 2010, Nicole was charged with disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and criminal annoyance of others during the moment that was captured for Season 3 of the MTV series. During her Sept. 8, 2010, plea bargain, her last two charges were dropped. Nicole was given a $500 fine and was sentenced to community service reported The Asbury Park Press.

What led to Nicole’s arrest?

Fans of Jersey Shore know that prior to her arrest, the reality television star spent the afternoon drinking alone and with her friends.

A bartender at Aztec Ocean Resort on the boardwalk told The New York Daily News that Snooki enjoyed “three shots of Patron Tequila and a Long Island Iced Tea.” She later drank at EJ’s Ocean Lounge with Jenni and Deena.

A drunk Nicole ran down the boardwalk and yelled at a man who was seated on a nearby bench with his back to the ocean, “Where’s the beach?”

In a thread, a Reddit fan claimed that in a past interview, Nicole revealed she actually didn’t mean to ask the man where the beach was. Rather, she was trying to figure out how to get on the beach, but she was so drunk her iconic line was the first thing that came out of her mouth.

Deena and Jenni ran after their friend, knowing that she could get arrested for being drunk on the beach, and they tried desperately to get her up, off the sand, and back to their shore house before police arrived.

Unfortunately they were too late and Nicole was arrested, telling her arresting officers, “I’m a good person” as they put her in the back of a police car.

Nicole’s former Jersey Shore castmates reacted to the snap

Nicole’s former Jersey Shore castmates reacted to the iconic moment, which has since become a fan-favorite.

“Praise be,” wrote Jenni “JWoww” Farley who added three prayer hand emoji at the end of her remark.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino added a skull emoji as his comment.

Jenni Farley and Mike Sorrentino commented on Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s iconic “where’s the beach” moment on Instagram. Pic credit: @nicolesnooki/Instagram

Vinny Guadagnino’s remark was a joke about the incident.

“The first female pilot to solo the Atlantic kisses shore line floor and greets spectators after landing (1928),” he quipped.

Vinny Guadagnino made a joke about Nicole’s moment in the spotlight in the comment’s section of her post. Pic credit: @nicolesnooki/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.