Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi glows in new snap, gets surprising support from Jersey Shore castmate

Nicole Polizzi shared a stunning new selfie to Instagram, drawing praise from her fans and Jersey Shore castmates alike. Pic credit: @nicole”snooki”/Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi glowed in a new snap and got support from a surprising former Jersey Shore castmate in the comments section of her Instagram post.

Nicole shared a new close-up photograph with her 14 million social media fans where the mother of three posed sweetly for the camera, giving her followers a good look at her flawless skin and hair.

The former reality television star wore her highlighted treses pulled up and away from her temples and secured at the top of her head in a knot. The ends of her hair were straightened and highlighted to a honey blonde.

She wore a lightly-applied face of makeup and turned her head slightly to the side in a photo that appeared to have been taken in her home.

A casual outfit of a black scoop-necked shirt, an oatmeal colored sweater and a small pair of diamond studs finished off her look.

On Nicole’s neck was a necklace which featured the first initials of the names of the three children she shares with husband Jionni Lavalle: Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo.

Several of Nicole’ Jersey Shore castmates chimed in, including one surprise mention

Nicole’s former Jersey Shore castmates all replied to her post and her caption of “MAWMAAAA.” They commented on her overall look.

Lauren Sorrentino wrote, “Beautiful MAWMA!!” followed by a red heart and heart eyes emoji.

Several of Nicole Polizzi’s former Jersey Shore castmates commented on her latest IG snap. Pic credit: @nicole”snooki”/Instagram

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said “gorg” in response to the snap.

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio’s girlfriend Nikki Hall said Nicole had a “morning glow.”

Of all the comments posted, fans were most surprised by the one shared by Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola who added her own remark to Nicole’s complementary line of fan commentary.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola shared a positive remark on Nicole Polizzi’s latest Instagram snap. Pic credit: @nicole”snooki”/Instagram

Sammi added a heart eyes emoji. Her one image response has already received 259 likes thus far.

Sammi and Nicole’s history

Nicole Polizzi and Sammi Giancola were friends while appearing on Jersey Shore and they are still friendly toward one another today. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Sammi and Nicole met in 2009 as original cast members of MTV’s Jersey Shore. Nicole got off on the wrong foot with her castmates causing her to reconsider her trip to Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Sammi stood in her corner after Nicole shared her feelings and told her that she needed to build up her self-esteem to stay. She admitted to Sammi that she was not a strong person and rethought her decision to go home.

In Season 2, the cast traveled to Miami where Nicole and Jenni “JWoww” Farley saw Ronnie hitting on some girls at a club and decided to write an anonymous note to tell Sammi what they saw.

“Sam, the first night at BED when you left, Ron made out with two girls and put his head between a cocktail waitress’s breasts. [He] also was grinding with multiple fat women. When you left crying at Klutch, Ron was holding hands and dancing with a female and took down her number. Multiple people in the house know, therefore you should know the truth,” the note read. They also did not initially take ownership of the note, a storyline which ran throughout that season.

It wasn’t until Season 3 of Jersey Shore that Sammi made up with both Jenni and Nicole. They remained friendly toward one another until the original show wrapped after Season 6 in 2012.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.