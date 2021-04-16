Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi glows in new pic, fans call her ‘perfection’

Fans of former Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi were taken aback by how stunning she looked in her latest Instagram upload. Pic credit: Instagram

Former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is positively glowing in a new pic shared with her Instagram followers.

The mother of three, who rose to fame on the original version of the MTV series Jersey Shore looked lovely in her latest upload, which has been liked over 100,000 times thus far.

Nicole posed for the photograph which appeared to have been taken in a car.

Her long tresses were darker at the roots and a blondish-brown from the midpoint to the tips.

On the top of her head the former reality television star placed a pair of oversized, dark sunglasses.

She appeared to have a black shirt on underneath a multi-patterned sweater. It featured a blue and gray graphic throughout with a fuzzy leopard collar at the neckline.

Fans called her “perfection”

Many of Nicole’s followers could not get over how striking the image made Nicole appear. The sunshine hit her face and illuminated her skin.

“Perfection,” wrote one fan.

“Snooks,” called out a second follower.

“Omg so pretty Snooks,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Love you,” penned a fourth fan.

Another admirer used a series of heart and smiley eyes emoji to express their feelings.

Will Nicole return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after taking half a season off?

Rumor has it that Nicole will appear in a scene with Angelina Pivarnick for the latest season of the MTV series.

TMZ reported in March of this year that Nicole met Angelina for lunch at Lucco Cucina + Bar in Florham Park, New Jersey. A producer was seated nearby as cameras rolled on their conversation.

Astute viewers of the series are aware that after Nicole, Deena Cortese, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley made a speech that went horribly wrong at Angelina’s wedding to Chris Larangiera, the cast splintered, and Nicole exited the series.

During the first half of Season 4 of JSFV, Deena and Angelina hashed out their differences. Jenni and Angelina also spoke and determined if they could resume their friendship.

This left Nicole to deal with her former friend and adversary. She was the sole female of the group who had not spoken to Angelina.

This highly-anticipated sit-down will likely be the moment fans have been waiting for to find out if they will have a relationship with one another moving forward.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.