Lauren Sorrentino teases upcoming due date, enjoys last visit to salon before baby Sitch arrives

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Lauren Sorrentino treated herself to a salon day in anticipation for the arrival of her first child. Pic credit: @laurensorrentino/Instagram

Lauren Sorrentino, the wife of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino enjoyed a salon day before giving birth to the couple’s first son. The baby, who could arrive any day, will signal a change of life for the couple and Lauren appeared to want to get one more day of pampering in prior to the infant’s arrival.

Lauren shared an image showing her seated within Industry Salon, where she treated herself to professional hair color and blowout. The salon is located in Red Bank, New Jersey, and master stylist Giana Martino tended to Lauren’s flowing blonde tresses.

The reality star, who is featured on the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation looked stunning in her share.

Her blonde tresses were blown out straight. A touch of fullness was added at the ends with the addition of several large waves, which cascaded over her shoulders.

Lauren wore a short-sleeved solid-colored black shirt for her salon visit.

She looked at peace and more than ready to welcome her first child into the world.

Lauren spoke of her impending motherhood

In the photo’s corresponding caption, Lauren captured her growing excitement about finally getting to meet her son.

“Last color & blowout before I meet this Gemini bebe,” she penned.

In an interview with Us Weekly, it appears the couple is already thinking of expanding their family rather quickly.

“It’s so funny. She’s like, ‘Honey, right after we have this first one, we’re going to have another one,’” Mike said in January 2021. “I was like, ‘Honey, let’s calm down. One step at a time.’ But I think she’s onto something. We definitely would like around three children, I think.”

Lauren’s response to her husband’s comment?

“We both grew up in big families. He’s one of four, I’m one of four, but it’s a lot. So it’ll definitely be more than one, and everyone says, like, get the baby stage out of the way, so we might just keep going. … I think three, but I don’t know. That’s really aggressive,” she explained.

They have already agreed on a “cool” name

Lauren and Mike had a hunch they were expecting a son. They revealed the gender of the baby in December 2020 when they flicked the lights on their Christmas Tree and they were blue.

“I was in so much shock and just happy that everything was going well that I couldn’t even get past it to thinking what the sex was,” Mike told Us, adding that they have agreed on “a pretty cool name.”

Fans believe that Lauren gave a clue to her son’s name in a “soft glam” Instagram selfie where Lauren wore a dainty gold necklace with the letter “R” suspended from it.

Reddit fans quickly picked up on the fact that neither Lauren nor Mike’s name begins with that letter, so it could mean that is the letter that will begin the name of the couple’s bundle of joy.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV beginning Thursday June 3 at 8/7c.