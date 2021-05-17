Jersey Shore wife Lauren Sorrentino gives big clue about Baby Sitch’s name

Lauren Sorrentino may have given fans a hint of the name of her new baby boy via a tiny piece of jewelry. Pic credit: MTV

Lauren Sorrentino may have given fans a subtle hint about the name of her first child with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star husband Mike Sorrentino in an Instagram selfie.

Fans of the stunning blonde appeared to pick up on what they believe is a clue to the moniker of her first son with Mike, who is due any day.

In a “soft glam” Instagram selfie, Lauren wore a dainty gold necklace with the letter “R” suspended from it.

Reddit fans quickly picked up on the fact that neither Lauren nor Mike’s name begins with that letter, so it could mean that is the letter that will begin the name of the couple’s bundle of joy.

They theorized in a thread that the baby’s name could be either Roman, Rocky, Ronald, or Romeo.

Fans also believed that the little boy will carry his father’s first name as his middle, Michael.

Lauren glowed in the series of snaps

Lauren glowed in the series of two snaps. The images appeared to have been taken in the home she and Mike share with their loyal pal and four-legged friend, golden retriever Mosey.

She wore her blonde tresses parted in the middle and blown out straight. They framed her face and cascaded over her shoulders.

Lauren wore a casual look of a brown shirt with a scooped neckline. She added a blue sweater for a pop of color.

Behind the reality television star, a large round table featured a white vase with a neutral colored floral arrangement stood situated in front of a wall of windows that overlooked the couple’s expansive outdoor space.

Mike and Lauren moved into their stunning home located in Colts Neck, New Jersey, in late 2019.

The couple are counting down the days to their new arrival

The arrival of Mike and Lauren’s first baby is a joyful event for the couple, who wed in September 2018 at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. They only had four months together of newlywed happiness before Mike turned himself in to begin his prison sentence for tax evasion in January 2019, where he would remain incarcerated until September of that same year.

The couple was on board with beginning a family as soon as possible. Lauren suffered a devastating miscarriage after less than two months of pregnancy and the couple sought the help of a fertility specialist to assist them on their journey toward parenthood.

It was with joy and love that Mike and Lauren announced they would become first-time parents in a post shared in November 2020. In December, they had a Christmas-themed gender reveal where they used the lights on their tree to reveal if they would welcome a girl or boy to their family.

The couple participated in filming for the second half of Season 4 of JSFV, filmed in March of this year at Woodloch Resort in the Poconos, Pennsylvania.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns Thursday June 3 at 8/7c on MTV.