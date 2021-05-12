Secrets from the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation trailer only a true fan would catch

Deena Cortese, Nicole Polizzi and Jenni Farley will all appear on the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation which will debut June 5 on MTV. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation dropped a new trailer for the second half of its fourth season, leaving fans with their jaws dropped over what will happen when the cast reunites for the first time in the Poconos.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro came together to enjoy some wintertime fun at the Woodloch Resort, where they lived in a quarantine bubble and had some fun before some major life events occurred.

The trailer’s biggest surprise was the return of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who left the series in November 2019 to spend more time with her family. She shared in an interview with Us Weekly that her absence took a toll on her children.

She said that her decision was influenced by son Lorenzo who said, “‘Mom, you cannot leave me again like you did. I was so upset. I don’t want you leaving.’”

“So now every time I say I’m leaving for work, he goes, ‘How long are you leaving?’ It kind of gives him anxiety now. I can’t do that anymore. They are definitely happy that I’m not going to be leaving for days on end now,” she said.

Fans of the series also noticed other things that may have not been apparent to casual viewers of the series.

What other things did the trailer reveal?

First off, fans saw that Pauly and Nikki were still a couple. The two met during the first season of A Double Shot at Love, but Pauly ended their relationship as he was not ready for a commitment. During Season 2, they reunited and felt the time was right to give their love a second shot.

It was also revealed that Pauly and his bestie Vinny had not seen one another in some time by the way Pauly rushed up to Vinny in the clip, picked him up in a bear hug and yelled, “I missed you!” This leads fans to wonder just how much they socialize outside of the show.

Jenni revealed her engagement to Zack Carpinello to the cast ahead of when she revealed it to her Instagram followers via a post shared on March 9.

It seemed the cast had to play up the fact that they did not know that Mike and Lauren were having a baby boy. The couple shared the news on Instagram in December, ahead of filming, so it was likely their fellow cast members saw the post and had to act surprised for Jersey Shore’s cameras.

Pauly will fight Zack in an MMA battle. In a short clip shared in the trailer, the DJ will head into the ring with Jenni’s fiance to see who would win in a fight. Pauly gets knocked to the ground in the video.

When Snooki appeared in the video she yelled, “Happy Birthday!” Fans of the cast members know that Jenni’s birthday is February 27 and that Snooki is her best friend and the godmother of her daughter Meilani.

When will the show return?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return to MTV with all-new episodes beginning Thursday or “Jerzday,” June 7 at 8/7c.