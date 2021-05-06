Mike Sorrentino shows off baby gifts as he counts down the days before Lauren has Baby Sitch

Mike Sorrentino was grateful for the baby gifts given to his son by pals at a local barbershop. Pic credit: @mikethesituationsoorrentino/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike Sorrentino showed off baby gifts as he counts down the days before his wife Lauren has their first son, affectionately called Baby Sitch.

In a photo taken at Suite 23 Barbershop in Freehold, New Jersey, Mike showed off a series of presents given to his son by the staff.

Mike sat on a leather sofa in the haircutting salon, which also sells sneakers and apparel.

The reality television star showed off a fresh haircut. He wore a gray hoodie, black pants, and gray sneakers with the laces undone as he posed in front of a brick wall that had a door behind it with the number 23 atop it. On the wall hung the cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors album along with another framed image positioned next to an old-fashioned barber pole.

He showed off half a dozen outfits for his son, featuring sports logos in varying colors.

Next to Mike were four pairs of sneakers including a pair of Adidas Yeezy 350’s in white along with four other pairs of stylish kicks for the little boy as his feet grow and he begins to walk.

Mike and Lauren are awaiting their son’s birth

Mike shared a sweet photo of himself and Lauren taken to commemorate the birth of their first baby together.

In the snap, Lauren leaned into her husband of almost three years. She posed topless, her hands crossed in front of her as she covered her breasts. Lauren wore a pair of blue jeans, open at the waist to accommodate her growing belly. She matched Mike, who wore pants in a similar hue paired with a white t-shirt.

Mike announced in the caption of the photo seen below that his wife was 36 weeks along in her pregnancy, which means their son could arrive any day now. Lauren glowed in the image, smiling as Mike placed his hands on her hips and kissed her head.

The couple showed off a special gift from Aunt Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

Mike and his best pal Mosey showed off a gift from Mike’s friend of 11 years, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi in an image taken in the couple’s Middletown, New Jersey home.

The dynamic duo posed next to a stroller from Nicole’s line of baby gear called Mawma, which she launched in mid-2020 and includes gear such as high chairs, strollers, travel systems, and diaper bags. Mike and Lauren both thanked Nicole in the comments section of the post.

The stroller sat in an expansive living area of Mike and Lauren’s home.

Behind Mike and Mosey was a large seating area featuring a large white seating area surrounding a coffee table. The furniture was positioned in front of a wall of windows that overlooked the couple’s stunning backyard.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.