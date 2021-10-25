Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick closes on a new home

Angelina Pivarnick closes on brand new home. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has hit a major milestone in her life as she closed on her brand new home today.

Angelina shared photos to her Instagram story of her beautiful new place along with mentioning that she was proud of herself.

The large home, which sits beyond an expansive area of green grass and stone wall looked like a major upgrade from the $400,000 home she previously shared with her husband Chris Larangeira.

According to The Sun, the couple originally purchased their home in 2018.

After three years and several volatile moments in their marriage, a new chapter appears to be starting today.

Angelina shared photos of her new home alongside one of her friends and also shared a video from the top of the staircase inside her new home.

Angelina closes on new home. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick closes on brand new home but where is her husband Chris Larangeira?

As Angelina celebrates an exciting moment in her life, she appears to be doing so without her husband Chris.

Chris did not appear in any of the posts, nor did she make mention of him closing on the home with her.

Chris also did not have any mention of the purchase on his social media account.

In addition to the new home posts, Angelina also shared a few cryptic messages to her stories regarding healing and finding peace. One of the messages also mentioned “removing what you have outgrown.”

Angelina shares cryptic messages prior to closing on her new home. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Chris’s absence in the new home posts, along with the quotes shared, begs the question of whether or not Angelina is taking on this next adventure solo and if the couple has hit yet another rough patch in their marriage.

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira called off their divorce this summer

Angelina and Chris have certainly had their share of ups and downs over the last year which included Angelina filing for divorce this past January.

As of last month, their divorce case had been dismissed and according to US Weekly, a source revealed that “Angelina and Chris are in a much better place. They’re still working out issues, as any normal couple would have, but are both doing well. They spend a lot of time together and at the end of the day are still each other’s rock.”

Angelina has never been one to include Chris in a lot of her social media posts, so that could be the case in this situation as well.

At this time, it remains unclear whether Chris will be moving into the home or not.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.