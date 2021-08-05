Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick’s husband Chris Larangeira breaks silence about the couple’s marriage

Chris Larangeira (L) sat down for a spouse’s dinner with Zack Carpinello (R) and the rest of the Jersey Shore cast’s significant others to talk about their relationship. Pic credit; MTV

Chris Larangeira, the husband of Angelina Pivarnick has broken his silence about the couple’s marriage in a teaser trailer for tonight’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

On a rare night out for the spouses of the stars of Jersey Shore, each spoke out about how being married to or involved with their significant others have changed their lives.

In attendance alongside Chris were Deena Cortese’s husband Christopher Bucker, Mike Sorrentino’s wife Lauren, Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s fiance Zack Carpinello, and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio’s girlfriend Nikki Hall.

The group discussed a myriad of topics about the perils of being connected to a person whose life is lived in the public eye.

They also spoke of the ways they try to keep some aspects of their relationships private.

It was then that Chris broke his silence about the state of his and Angelina’s marriage.

Chris Larangeira admitted his life with Angelina could have been different without Jersey Shore

Chris spoke of his history with Angelina and how their relationship has changed since she became a recognizable television personality.

“For me, I think it’s a little bit different … because I first became friends with Angelina before she was even on Jersey Shore,” he said in the clip seen below. “I knew her before the show even existed. We weren’t close friends, but we were friends.”

“We started dating years later, while she was an EMT. We actually got engaged before she even came back to Family Vacation,” he continued. “We were planning on just [having] a regular family, without all this.”

“Without that, it would be just me and Angelina and our family,” he says. “We probably would have had a kid already.”

“Do you almost wish that it was like it was before?” Zack asked.

“You know what, sometimes I do think that,” Chris claimed. “I’m almost like, without the fame, without the money, maybe it would be a little easier.”

How the others deal with fame

Lauren Sorrentino, who has been involved on and off with Mike for 17 years, said that life in the public eye can be tough. However, there are ways she safeguards the couple’s privacy.

Lauren Sorrentino said her private time with Mike is sacred in the new clip. Pic credit: MTV

“I don’t know about you guys, but I feel like being a significant other of somebody in the public eye, it takes a while to find your groove in it,” Lauren said.

“You need to find what works for you. For me, we’ve established our home, it’s like our safe space. Like, we went to my mom’s 60th birthday this past summer. I have one picture with Mike from the entire night because everybody was grabbing him for pictures.”

“When I’m home with Deena, we forget she’s on a TV show,” said Christopher.

“I love that we are the way we are when we’re home,” said Nikki. “A lot of people think Pauly and I just started dating.”

“I just focus on the partnership first, and then everything else,” claimed Zack. “Like all the outside s**t, it doesn’t bother me.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.