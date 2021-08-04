Angelina Pivarnick applauded by Jersey Shore fans after achieving ‘Kim Kardashian of Staten Island’ goal

Angelina Pivarnick was applauded by fans for her overall glam look reminiscent of that sported by Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has been slammed by fans after achieving her ultimate goal of becoming the “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island.”

During Season 1 of the MTV series, Angelina referred to herself as the reality television star.

While they share some similar colorings in their hair and skin tone, Angelina did not always style herself like Kim.

In fact, when she first appeared on the show, she didn’t look like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star at all and no one would have likely made a connection between them.

As she grew older and found ways to enhance her natural looks through the use of both makeup, hair extensions, and cosmetic surgery, Angelina grew to appear more and more like the businesswoman and mother of four.

Today, Chris Larangeira’s wife has achieved a style that is very much like Kim Kardashian’s, to the delight of her followers, who applauded the MTV star for trying to mimic her overall look.

Angelina Pivarnick’s fans are in love with her latest photo share

In the Instagram share seen below, Angelina was flooded with commentary from her loyal followers, who complimented the raven-haired beauty on her latest photo.

One fan gushed about Angelina Pivarnick’s look with a string of fire emojis followed by a heart-eyed smiley emoji.

Fans of Angelina Pivarnick appeared to applaud her dramatic fashion style. Only one fan seemed to disapprove. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

“Beautiful,” penned a second fan.

“Kim Kardashian wannabe….smh,” wrote a third Instagram user who appeared to be unhappy with her look.

“I love Yes style, and you are beautiful,” claimed a fourth fan.

Angelina is flattered by fan compliments

Angelina appeared to be flattered by fan compliments regarding her overall glam fashion, makeup, and hair looks.

She once told Hollywood Life that she is often compared to both Kim Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner depending on the day.

“I’ve always called myself the ‘Kim Kardashian of Staten Island.’ Even back when I first got on [Jersey Shore] in 2009,” Angelina admitted.

“I definitely have the black hair, dark eyes, very exotic look to myself. I know how to do my makeup and my hair much better now, and being a makeup artist helps a lot, too lol. A lot of people also sometimes say I look like Kylie [Jenner]. It depends on the day and the look,” the reality star claimed.

“I learned from years of doing my makeup for TV, and I really know how to make my features pop now at my age. I’ve got to also say shout out to my doctor, Dr. John Paul Tutela, because he also helps me maintain my pout and my flawless skin look. He’s the best in the Tri-state area and the only one I trust with my face now. He’s awesome,” said Angelina.

Dr. Tutela has been given a shout-out in many of Angelina’s social media posts as the doctor who has enhanced her breasts, filled her pout, and lifted her buttocks.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.