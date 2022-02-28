Kanye West and Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones are not official, sources say ‘it’s all for fun’

Kanye West is not officially with model Chaney Jones, a source indicated. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Curtis Means/ACE Pictures & @ chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

Recently, rapper Kanye West has been out and about with a woman many have labeled a Kim Kardashian look-alike named Chaney Jones.

That’s led many to believe the two are a couple since West, who is in the middle of divorce proceedings with Kim, recently split with girlfriend Julia Fox.

However, a source close to the couple recently divulged that Kanye and Jones aren’t together, even though Kanye is attracted to Jones.

Source says Kanye and Chaney Jones aren’t official

According to TMZ’s report on Sunday, sources close to Kanye West and Chaney Jones say the two aren’t together yet, and “it’s all for fun” right now.

The sources also mentioned that Kanye is “attracted to Chaney” due to “her similarities to Kim.” Many people have brought up the 24-year-old model’s striking resemblance to Kim K over the past several weeks.

Based on TMZ’s details, Chaney initially “slid into Kanye’s DMs,” and that’s how they ended up getting together.

Since then, Chaney has been spotted with the rapper on numerous occasions since early February, including an exclusive listening party with friends in Los Angeles and last week’s Donda 2 listening party in Miami, Florida.

While Kanye has been seen with Julia Fox and now Chaney Jones over the past few months, TMZ’s source says the rapper isn’t looking for any serious commitment at the moment.

He’s currently doing his best to slow down the divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian or make them more difficult for her. West’s most recent claim is that Kim can’t prove he wrote his various Instagram posts about her and boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian was overseas for fashion event

The past week saw Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and his ex-girlfriend Julia Fox travel separately to Milan, Italy, for Milan Fashion Week.

Per TMZ, Kim spent the entire week there and, based on recent photos, she has ditched Balenciaga for Prada. The outlet indicates that she’s become confident enough to make her own fashion choices since splitting up with Kanye.

That may keep Kanye’s current muse guessing, as Chaney Jones not only looks similar to Kim in her features but also in her wardrobe. She’s worn similar sunglasses and skintight bodysuits as Kardashian on several occasions.

According to Page Six, Kim flew from Milan back home to Los Angeles in her brand new $95 million G65OER private jet this past Friday.

Meanwhile, Kanye West was recently seen flying out of Los Angeles. According to Daily Mail, Ye boarded a private jet with social media personality Justin Laboy. Reportedly, he headed to Miami and visited the Bar Harbour Shops to visit Prada and Bottega Veneta.

West had also been spotted in Miami with Chaney Jones recently, so he may have returned to pick up some items he liked.