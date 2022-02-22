Julia Fox spotted in Milan wearing Kanye West’s bright blue Yeezy puffer coat after split

Julia Fox at the 2020 Whitney Art Party at The Whitney Museum of American Art in NYC. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sonia Moskowitz/Globe Photos via ZUMA Wire)

It’s been a week since Kanye West and Julia Fox officially ended their relationship, which lasted less than two months. On Monday, the 32-year-old Fox was sighted wearing a blue Yeezy puffer coat as she caught a flight.

The $200 item is part of the Yeezy Gap collection, with Fox spotted wearing the coat as she arrived in Milan, Italy.

As Fox is in Italy, her ex will host a listening party ahead of his Donda 2 release, days after revealing the album would be available exclusively on his Stem Player and not other streaming platforms.

Julia Fox wears Yeezy coat a week after split

A photo shared by Daily Mail features Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox in the bright blue Yeezy Gap Round Jacket, as she shows excitement at the airport while moving her luggage with her. The puffer coats, which were unveiled last year, caused Gap’s Yeezy webpage to crash, with the items immediately selling out.

Along with the coat, Fox also wears a black corset and slim-fit blue trousers, which feature slit-fronts at their hems. On her feet are a pair of pointed black boots, while she also wears up-turned brown lens shades to protect her eyes from the light.

Fox is in Milan, Italy, for Milan Fashion Week, which runs through the end of the month.

While she and Kanye West, now known as Ye, ended their relationship just last week, it appears she’s still amicable with Ye and doesn’t seem to mind wearing items from his Gap collection.

She took to Instagram following reports that she was in tears over the relationship ending, saying the media would love to see that, but it’s “not true.”

“Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!” Fox said in her Instagram Story.

The couple began dating around New Year’s Eve after reportedly first meeting in Miami. Fox confirmed they were dating in an article for Interview magazine in early January, where she gave insight into their first date. She and Ye continued to be photographed together on other occasions, including an iconic meeting with Madonna, Antonio Brown, and others.

Earlier this month, Fox shared a photo series in which she was celebrating her 32nd birthday with friends and those close to her. Several of her photos featured Ye.

Fast forward to mid-February, and the couple officially ended things. Throughout their brief relationship, Ye has continued to post on his official Instagram about his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and her current beau, Pete Davidson, as he attempts to get his family back. All of those IG posts have been deleted.

More recently, Ye was seen with model Chaney Jones. Not much is known about Jones, but fans have referred to her as a Kim Kardashian lookalike based on her outfits and overall look.

Ye to hold Donda 2 listening party

Based on Julia Fox’s whereabouts, it’s clear that she won’t be at Ye’s Tuesday listening party for his album Donda 2. The event will take place in Miami, Florida, and features Kanye previewing new tracks off his album ahead of its release.

While Fox won’t be there to support her ex, it seems Ye’s friend Travis Scott is in the area, and speculation is that he could be part of the listening party. Scott has been sighted with Ye in recent weeks, including a photo of a studio appearance that also featured Drake.

Scott was also the focus of one of Ye’s now-deleted Instagram posts, with Ye demanding singer Billie Eilish apologize for remarks she made after stopping her concert to make sure a fan was safe.

Tuesday’s listening party isn’t a first for Ye, as he held similar events for last year’s album Donda and an exclusive Apple Music live stream listening event. However, Ye revealed that Apple had ended their sponsorship with him over the weekend due to him stating he would exclusively release Donda 2 on his $200 Stem Player.

The album is slated for release on February 22, so the first critical reviews may arrive for those who could obtain copies of the album or attend the listening party, which is also showing in select IMAX theaters.