Kanye West threatens to quit Coachella if Billie Eilish doesn’t apologize to Travis Scott

With Coachella taking place in April, Kanye West is now threatening to withdraw from the music festival if Billie Eilish doesn’t apologize for what he believes is her shading Travis Scott.

Ye’s demanding that Eilish say sorry for a remark she made at her Atlanta concert, which he felt was referencing the deaths and injuries at Travis’ Astroworld Festival last November.

However, Eilish has since responded without apologizing, claiming she wasn’t even referring to Travis with what she said during her show.

Kanye West demands Billie Eilish apologize to Travis Scott

On Thursday night, rapper Kanye West shared a news story screenshot on his official Instagram about Billie Eilish and her recent remarks during an Atlanta concert.

The concert was one of her ongoing Happier Than Ever tour stops. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Billie paused her show at one point to make sure a fan got an inhaler.

“I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going,” Eilish said as part of her comments while on stage.

In his Instagram post’s caption, West said that Eilish needed to apologize to Travis and the families of those who lost their lives. Ye also added that “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening” while on stage and “was very hurt” by it.

“And yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform,” he said, but in all capital letters.

Travis’ Astroworld Festival this past November had a mass-casualty crowd rush which killed 10 people and injured hundreds of others during the event in Houston, Texas.

He was originally scheduled to be a headliner at Coachella and even offered to perform for free after the tragic events at his concert. According to Variety, Scott still got dropped from the event.

Eilish was announced as a headliner for the event last month, per TMZ’s report. Kanye and Harry Styles were also revealed as headliners for Coachella, which paused for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West’s IG post

While Kanye didn’t tag Billie Eilish in his Instagram post, she quickly found out about it, as the singer arrived about an hour later to respond to Ye’s comments.

In her response, Eilish claimed she wasn’t even referring to Travis Scott but instead “was just helping a fan.”

The Coachella music festival begins April 15, with Kanye West and Billie Eilish listed amongst the headlining performers. It’s unknown whether Ye is planning to bring Travis Scott on stage to perform with him or he’ll be there as a friend to support him during the show. However, Ye’s currently making demands that could hurt fans looking forward to his performance.

He’s been using his Instagram quite a bit lately to promote his upcoming Donda 2 album but also made public statements about his divorce from Kim Kardashian and being able to be part of his kids’ lives. The rapper had several IG posts in the past week that are now deleted, which referenced his children, Kim, and her friend Tracy Romulus.