Kanye West seen with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones not Julia Fox for Donda 2 listening party

Kanye West was with Chaney Jones for a Donda 2 listening event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide & @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

Hip-hop star Kanye West is continuing to make headlines not only for his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian but also for his upcoming album Donda 2 and the women he’s dating.

On Monday night, the rapper held a listening party with many friends coming out for some food and fun in Malibu, California, including a Kim Kardashian doppelganger.

Among those attending various stops for the evening were Travis Scott, Drake, and the woman described by many as a Kim K look-alike, Chaney Jones, instead of actress Julia Fox.

Kanye West seen with Chaney Jones for night out

With Kanye West preparing to release Donda 2 in a few weeks, he’s been letting some of his close friends preview what’s on the way. According to TMZ’s report, that included a woman many people feel is a dead ringer for Kim Kardashian, model Chaney Jones (below).

Jones was one of the guests with Ye as he went to eat at Nobu in Malibu. Travis Scott, who recently welcomed another child with Kylie Jenner, also attended the dinner, as did rapper and producer French Montana and Migos’ Offset.

After leaving dinner, they went to the Sunny Vodka party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood hosted by Stas Karanikolaou. As TMZ reported, that included Kendall Jenner, Drake, and Hailey Bieber amongst the guests in attendance.

A Page Six report mentioned that Jones wore a black catsuit, looking much like Kim K. Along with that, one guest noticeably absent from the group was Ye’s recent girlfriend, Julia Fox, which has brought further speculation about their situation.

Has Kanye moved on from Julia Fox?

For weeks, Kanye West has been linked to actress Julia Fox, best known for appearing in Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler. However, rumors popped up that Ye and Fox may have ended things over the weekend.

Speculation arrived after Fox deleted photos off her Instagram featuring Ye, and she unfollowed Kardashian fan groups on social media. She later took to her Instagram Story to clarify that she removed specific posts due to people’s comments about her photos. However, TMZ mentioned that Ye may have moved on from Fox.

It would be an interesting move for sure, as Chaney Jones is drawing continuous comparisons to the woman divorcing Kanye West, Kim Kardashian.

He may not have moved on completely. According to Page Six, sources close to West and Fox say they’re in an open relationship and that West is “openly dating” Chaney Jones. Per Page Six sources, Fox also has a mystery man who she’s “talking to” on the East Coast.

Kanye had been married to Kim Kardashian since 2014, but she officially filed for divorce last February. The couple shares four children: North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.

Since Kim filed the divorce, she’s linked up with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, and they’ve reportedly been dating since October or November of last year. Davidson recently referred to Kim as his “girlfriend” for the first time publicly, just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Their divorce has been a rough one too. Over the past week, Kanye posted on his Instagram about his struggles to be involved in his kids’ lives and feeling like Kim has tried to keep him away from them. He recently removed those particular posts from IG ahead of Monday night’s Donda 2 listening party.

Kanye’s Donda 2 will be a sequel to last year’s album named after his late mother, Donda C. West. The expected release date is February 22, 2022.