Pete Davidson calls Kim Kardashian his ‘girlfriend’ for first time, comments on Valentine’s Day plans

Pete Davidson has officially referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Pete Davidson has seemingly made things official, calling Kim Kardashian his “girlfriend” for the first time since they were linked last year.

Davidson appeared on People (The TV Show!) to speak about his upcoming Hellman’s Super Bowl ad featuring former NFL player Jerod Mayo.

During the interview, Davidson also talked a bit about what it’s been like being in the public spotlight so much, and that’s when he gave Kim the official label.

Pete Davidson refers to his ‘girlfriend’ during interview

Thanks to being linked romantically to Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson has been in the spotlight more than ever in the past several months. It’s included him getting referenced by Kanye West in the song Eazy, constant paparazzi attention, and recently getting booed at a college basketball game.

While speaking with People about his Super Bowl commercial set to air during the game this Sunday, Kay Adams pointed out an interesting item over Pete’s shoulder, asking if it was a Kardashian candle. Pete confirmed it was.

During the interview, Adams said Davidson is “so famous right now” and asked if “it’s really as fun as people think.” Pete spoke about his daily life, which he said doesn’t include social media, but mostly going to sets or being with friends and his “girlfriend.”

“I don’t really have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” Davidson told People. “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.”

“My life’s zero affected at all. I mean like once in a while someone will scream something at you, or like it might be hard to get Dunkin Donuts, but other than that it’s pretty fine. It’s not like awful. Like it could be way worse,” Davidson said of being in the spotlight so much.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pete also admitted he doesn’t think he’s had a “Valentine’s Day thing ever,” so this is his first year considering what to do on Valentine’s Day. The SNL star said he’s “very much” thinking about plans because it’s like a “Super Bowl for the ladies.”

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian linked since October

Last February, things finally reached a point for Kim Kardashian in her marriage to Kanye West that she filed for divorce. Months later, Kim was spotted with a new man, Pete Davidson, shortly after she hosted Saturday Night Live.

During her October SNL appearance, she and Pete appeared in a sketch that parodied Aladdin, with the duo sharing an on-screen kiss.

Several weeks after the SNL appearance, the couple was spotted holding hands in public. They’ve since been on a trip to the Bahamas and went on an escape room date along with Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, per People.

While Pete Davidson has dated Kim, she’s continuing to deal with divorce issues involving Kanye West, including him going on social media to question their joint custody and his involvement in their four kids’ lives. Kim and Kanye share North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint.

Along with Kanye West, Kim’s previous husbands included a very short marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries and a four-year marriage to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 through 2004.

Kim isn’t the first high-profile relationship that Davidson’s been in either. He was previously engaged to singer Ariana Grande, but they called that off in October 2018. He’s also dated actresses Kate Becinksale, Margaret Qualley, and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor.