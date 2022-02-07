Pete Davidson booed at Syracuse basketball game amid Kim Kardashian and Kanye West drama

Pete Davidson got a cold reception at the Syracuse basketball game. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Fans in attendance for a recent Syracuse basketball game weren’t thrilled with actor and comedian Pete Davidson being in the building as they booed him during his visit.

Pete was likely receiving boos from the crowd due to previous comments he made about the city on The Howard Stern Show several years ago.

The Saturday Night Live star reportedly tried his best to keep a low profile at the game, despite the fact he’s also dating a major paparazzi target, Kim Kardashian, who’s currently dealing with divorce issues with Kanye West.

Pete Davidson booed at Syracuse game

Actor Pete Davidson, who appears as a regular on SNL, is dating Kim Kardashian and stars in the film The King of Staten Island, didn’t get a warm welcome at the Carrier Dome this past Saturday.

According to a Page Six report, Davidson received plenty of boos during the college basketball game as the Syracuse Orange hosted the Louisville Cardinals.

A Twitter clip surfaced, showing off the harsh reception Davidson got from the fans at the game. When the SNL star appeared on the large screen in the arena, he received a loud round of boos. Pete, wearing a hoodie with sunglasses, Syracuse hat, and a mask for protection, seems to be laughing it off, though.

Pete Davidson pulled up to the @Cuse_MBB game and got booed by the crowd 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w7btppnBfE — CBB Review (@CbbReview) February 5, 2022

A ticket holder at the basketball game this past Saturday spoke to Page Six about Davidson’s appearance at the game.

“Pete seemed to be prepared for what was coming to him,” the insider said, adding, “He brushed it off and had a laugh, as did the locals.”

“Pete remained bundled throughout the game. Maybe because of the single digit temps,” the insider told Page Six, “or perhaps because of the cold welcome from natives.”

Page Six indicated that numerous sources say Pete was at the game as a guest of entrepreneur and Syracuse athletics superfan Adam Weitsman. One source also said that campus police escorted Pete up to Adam’s suite during halftime and many people tried to follow them. That suite reportedly cost $1.3 million to renovate.

Davidson and Weitsman reportedly left after halftime and then ate at Funk’ n Waffles.

Davidson previously called the city ‘trash’

Pete’s cold reception at the Syracuse basketball game was likely due to his previous comments about the city. In 2019, he filmed the movie Big Time Adolescence in the Syracuse area, featuring Machine Gun Kelly, Sydney Sweeney, and Jon Cryer.

He’d comment about the city during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show when he brought up the project.

“Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it’s trash,” Davidson said, adding, “Worse than Staten Island. The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f***king Ramada.”

He reiterated those sentiments about Syracuse in a 2019 Variety interview, saying, “It sucks. The whole town of Syracuse blows.”

Even though he got booed during his 2022 appearance at the Syracuse basketball game, Pete seemed to ask for a truce from the Orange fans.

“Hello Syracuse Orangemen. Thank you so much for having me and my friends in the building. We had a really great time. So, peace?” Davidson asked in a clip that surfaced on Twitter.

After attending his first college basketball game, and a healthy amount of boos from the crowd, Pete Davidson has a message for the city of Syracuse — and it sounds like he wants a truce. 🏳️ pic.twitter.com/2Fki2oROzT — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) February 5, 2022

Davidson, 28, has been dating Kim Kardashian, 41, since November. Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West last February, who she married in 2014.

The divorce has been quite messy, though. It’s included Pete getting threatened in Ye’s verse for the rap song Eazy and many headlines arriving which spotlight Kim and Kanye squabbling over their kids.

Kim wasn’t in attendance for the game with Pete Davidson, as she continues to deal with that divorce fallout. Still, it seems unlikely her appearance would have generated fewer boos for Davidson after his “trash” comments.