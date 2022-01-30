Here’s what Pete Davidson has said about Kanye West, Julia Fox’s biggest movie

Pete Davidson had a few things to say about Kanye West as well as Julia Fox’s biggest movie. Pic credit: First We Feast/YouTube

With Pete Davidson dating Kim Kardashian, it’s put the Saturday Night Live star into the spotlight and headlines more often than ever. Some of this is due to the ongoing drama involving Kanye West.

West has made it no secret that he’d like to remain with Kim despite her filing for divorce last year. He’s also publicly made comments about her new beau Davidson, sending a potential threat his way in rap lyrics for Eazy.

However, Davidson has previously crossed paths with Kanye and has commented about their interaction during an interview. In addition, he appears to be a big fan of Julia Fox’s biggest movie.

Davidson spoke about Kanye West’s SNL appearance

During a 2020 appearance on the First We Feast’s popular YouTube series Hot Ones, Pete Davidson did his best to survive spicy chicken wings while talking about many topics.

That included speaking about doing stand-up comedy specials and getting rid of social media for his mental health. He also chatted about his work on Saturday Night Live and some of the guests that have been part of the show over the years. Host Sean Hayes brought up how hip-hop star Drake brought acclaimed chef Bobby Flay in to cater for the SNL cast while they were working.

“It was kinda annoying…Like we were, like, in the middle of, like, working on his show, and he’s like ‘Yo Bobby Flay’s here!’ And we’re like, ‘Cool dude, we have like f***ing 20 hours to f***ing put all this s**t together,'” Davidson joked.

While he said it wasn’t the best time for Drake to bring out a catered meal, Pete added that the rapper is “very sweet,” though.

Later in the Hot Ones episode, Pete struggled with the intensity of the latest wing he’d consumed. Hayes asked him about Kanye West and what’s different when he comes to Saturday Night Live.

“It’s really Kanye’s show when Kanye comes to the show. When Kanye goes anywhere, it’s truly Kanye’s thing,” Davidson said of the hip-hop star as he was struggling with the spicy wing he’d just eaten.

Davidson previously discussed Kanye’s appearance on Saturday Night Live, where he gave an “unplanned speech in support of Donald Trump” to close the show. Davidson appeared as part of the Weekend Update segment the week following Kanye’s appearance in 2018.

“First off, a lot of people thought [Michael] Che should be the one to talk about Kanye because Che’s black,” Davidson said, referring to SNL’s Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che.

“But I’m crazy, and we both know which side of Kanye is at the wheel right now,” he joked during the SNL segment.

“What Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here, and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern,” he also said.

That Kanye appearance and spontaneous speech arrived after SNL had gone off the air, per Rolling Stone. It was also while he was still married to Kim Kardashian in 2018.

Last year, Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live months after filing for divorce from Kanye West. During her appearance, she shared a kiss with Davidson as part of an Aladdin sketch. The two were dating by the next month, and Davidson became the latest paparazzi target alongside Kim.

After Kim left him, Kanye started dating actress Julia Fox. She gained attention in the 2019 film Uncut Gems with co-stars Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield, and Idina Menzel.

The movie was critically-acclaimed and appeared on many critics’ best of the year lists. While it didn’t garner any Academy Award wins, it still ranks highly with critics at Rotten Tomatoes. Pete Davidson thoroughly enjoyed it too.

During the Hot Ones episode, Hayes brought the movie up regarding Sandler, and Davidson immediately praised the film.

“Best f***ing movie ever!” he told Sean Hayes, adding, “Oh my God. [The] best. Last 20 minutes of that movie’s the best f***ing cinema I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Pete wasn’t joking either, as he appeared to really enjoy the movie. However, he never mentioned Julia Fox during his chat. One has to wonder if he’d give the actress praise for her role if asked about it now or would throw shade towards Kanye with his comments.