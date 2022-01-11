Pete Davidson opens up about how Bob Saget helped him through ‘rough’ mental health struggles

Pete Davidson shared a heartfelt tribute to his friend Bob Saget. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

Following the death of Bob Saget, many celebrities offered tributes to the late actor and comedian, including Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

He shared heartfelt words praising Saget for helping him through some “rough” times involving his mental health struggles.

Davidson says that Bob Saget would “check in on him” to ensure he was OK and offered additional suggestions to help him during their friendship.

Pete Davidson offers rare social media tribute to Saget

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson has made headlines recently for his relationship with Kim Kardashian. He recently hopped online to pay tribute to his friend Bob Saget, which is not something Pete often does. Davidson has previously mentioned how he got rid of social media.

However, he offered a poignant tribute, which writer and comedian Dave Sirus shared for him on his personal Instagram page.

In his words, Davidson called Saget one of the “nicest men on the planet,” mentioning that Saget often called him to check on him and offer help however he could.

In Davidson’s tribute, he said Bob Saget was able to help him out when he was younger and at several other times throughout his life with “some rough mental health stuff.”

“But, it wasn’t just a “Hey, how ya doin'” call. Pete says Bob was genuinely concerned and wanted to help … “He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can — connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay,” Davidson shared.

“I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship,” Davidson said.

In a March 2020 appearance on the YouTube show Hot Ones, Davidson mentioned he “got rid of the internet” the year before as it helped him a lot.

“It’s definitely helped my mental health. I don’t think it’s good for anybody, but especially anybody that has a job around this stuff, because you just you see every comment,” Davidson said.

Despite not using the internet, it’s clear Davidson wanted others to know just how much of an impact Bob Saget had on his life by sharing his heartfelt words.

Saget’s passing brought tributes from Full House co-stars

After Saget’s passing, many fans, friends, and colleagues paid tribute to the late actor. His Full House co-stars were among them, including Candace Cameron Bure, who shared words about the man who played her television father, Danny Tanner, for many years.

John Stamos also shared an Instagram photo of the Full House cast and shared words about his late co-star and friend, Bob Saget.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob,” Stamos said in his IG post caption.

Bob Saget passed away at age 65 last Sunday in an Orlando, Florida hotel room. A CNN report indicated that an autopsy performed on Monday showed “no evidence of drug use or foul play.” Further testing will occur, and results could take 10-12 weeks to complete, per CNN’s report.